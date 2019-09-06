Cecil County Arts Council: How did you get into art?
Monique Bartolomey: Actually, the arts have always been a part of my life, whether it was drama, dancing, singing, painting, etc. I guess I am a right brain hemisphere-type personality.
CCAC: What type of art do you create?
MB: Right now, my interest and focus is called “acrylic pouring.” I happened to stumble on this on YouTube. I was fascinated by the techniques and the breathtaking results. No two pours will ever be the same — that’s what makes it so unique. I am currently doing my pours on canvas, vases and jewelry for sale and commission.
CCAC: Who are your artistic inspirations?
MB: I would have to say God! When you look at all of His creations like the ocean, sunsets, meadows, landscapes, etc., you can’t help but be inspired!
CCAC: What do you enjoy about your work?
MB: I really enjoy the element of surprise. Once you pour the painting onto canvas you really don’t know what you’re going to get, but you know it’s going to be fabulous. I also enjoy seeing how my pours inspire others, whether mentally or emotionally.
CCAC: What is your favorite piece?
MB: I don’t have just one favorite piece because they are all so unique. That’s why we call our business “Uniquely yours,” because no two pieces will ever be the same.
CCAC: What would you like to do next?
MB: Right now, to continue to grow our “Uniquely yours” business and continue to bring joy to our “Uniquely yours” customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.