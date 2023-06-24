Ken Ferrara, vice president and executive director of The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, is joined by Elizabeth Wise, FACHE, president and CEO of the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, and Cindy Hooper Hushon, Hospice Regatta chair, and Senator Bob Hooper House Board of Directors chairperson, in unveiling the total raised at the Senator Bob Hooper House Hospice Regatta the evening of June 9. When the event concluded the evening of June 9, the total raised was $155,000, but it has continued to grow through the generosity of community supporters.
BEL AIR — The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s Senator Bob Hooper House Hospice Regatta raised more than $165,000 (and counting!) through sponsorships and Fund-a-Need donations at its June 9 fundraiser at Concord Point Park in Havre de Grace. When the event concluded the evening of June 9, the total raised was $155,000, but it has continued to grow through the generosity of community supporters.
The regatta welcomed 400 guests and featured local dining and beverage experiences courtesy of MacGregor’s, Laurrapin, Mission BBQ and Hopkins Farm Brewery. The band Crushing Day provided the entertainment, and guests also enjoyed a silent auction and plant wheel. The Havre de Grace Yacht Club hosted the sailboat race, and the winner will compete in the 2023 National Hospice Regatta Alliance Race held in Charleston, S.C., in October.
The Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, owned and operated by University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, is a nonprofit assisted living community specializing in hospice care. It provides a coordinated program of hospice and support services, helping residents and their families through the myriad issues associated with end-of-life care.
Funds raised by the regatta support charity care for residents. Each year the Hooper House provides more than $300,000 in charity care thanks to generous donors. The Hooper House has provided compassionate, end-of-life care to the community since 2011.
“We are so grateful to those who supported this year’s regatta. They demonstrate why the Senator Bob Hooper House was built for the community, by the community, to provide a peaceful and supportive setting for a family to come together during a loved one’s final days,” said Cindy Hooper Hushon, chairperson of the board and the daughter of Senator Bob Hooper. “Our goal is to help families relieve stress and worry and to make the most of every moment they share with their loved ones. Thanks to our exceptional staff and donors, we are able to realize those goals.”
About University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health
University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, part of the University of Maryland Medical System, includes the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center and the Patricia D. and M. Scot Kaufman Cancer Center on its Bel Air campus. Most recently, it opened The Klein Family Harford Crisis Center in Bel Air offering services for behavioral health. The Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill is an assisted living facility that specializes in hospice. The University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital has been operating in the community for over a century and is located in Havre de Grace. The leading health care system and the second largest private employer in Harford County, UM Upper Chesapeake Health offers a broad range of health care services, specialty care, technology and facilities to the residents of northeastern Maryland. Visit www.umms.org/uch for more information.
