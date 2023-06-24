Regatta 2023 Jim Lockard Photography.jpg

Ken Ferrara, vice president and executive director of The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, is joined by Elizabeth Wise, FACHE, president and CEO of the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, and Cindy Hooper Hushon, Hospice Regatta chair, and Senator Bob Hooper House Board of Directors chairperson, in unveiling the total raised at the Senator Bob Hooper House Hospice Regatta the evening of June 9. When the event concluded the evening of June 9, the total raised was $155,000, but it has continued to grow through the generosity of community supporters.

 COURTESY OF JIM LOCKARD PHOTOGRAPHY

BEL AIR — The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s Senator Bob Hooper House Hospice Regatta raised more than $165,000 (and counting!) through sponsorships and Fund-a-Need donations at its June 9 fundraiser at Concord Point Park in Havre de Grace. When the event concluded the evening of June 9, the total raised was $155,000, but it has continued to grow through the generosity of community supporters.


