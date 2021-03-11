CHESTERTOWN — RiverArts is helping keep the community up to date on what local artists have been working on during quarantine with its virtual Flash Exhibit.
Running until March 26, the exhibit will be available on RiverArts’ website.
As with any in-person show, guests will be able to see a broad range of work and have the opportunity to get up close to study those pieces that particularly grab their interest. The exhibit is presented in two online viewing rooms.
With the theme of “Imperfection,” the exhibit puts an emphasis on the journey, not the destination. Accordingly, the viewer can gain insight into the creative process, the stumbles and new directions along the way. For some pieces, artists have provided commentary about their approaches.
“You may get to see unfinished, evolving works, which speak for themselves,” a news release states.
The response to the call for entries was extraordinary, the release states. The range of media is broad. Two dimensional works include paintings, prints, collage, photography and cut paper.
Other media include fiber art, sculpture, ceramics, glass, turned wood, mosaic and jewelry. Subject matter also is wide ranging including botanicals, still lifes, land and seascapes, life drawing, and nautica, as well as political commentary. Styles run the gamut from realistic to impressionistic to abstract to just plain whimsy, the release states.
Staff recommend visitors to the gallery take the opportunity to click on the “+” sign under each piece any number of times to zoom in to study the details. Just click on the arrows to move back and forth.
“It’s so easy to navigate, you’ll feel the joy of walking through RiverArts galleries from home,” the release states.
Chestertown RiverArts’ mission is “growing community, creativity, and connection through the Arts.” Visit online at ChestertownRiverArts.org, or connect by phone at 410-778-6300 or email at info@ChestertownRiverArts.org.
