Standing over his tools of the trade, Rich Hanel glues together two pieces of wood to start creating a frame that will house a beautiful piece of art or an important diploma.
“It’s fun to meet people’s needs and handle their art and turn the frame into something that enhances the art,” Hanel said.
It’s a craft Hanel has honed since 1980 as owner of You’ve Been Framed on Main Street.
Hanel first got into the framing business in the 1970s when he was working at Conrad Junior High School. He needed part-time work during a teacher’s strike, when New Castle County became a unified school district but the government didn’t want to pay all the teachers in the county the same salary.
He began working at a frame shop at the Christiana Mall, where he met his future business partner, Dave Leathrum. The two later left to open “You’ve Been Framed,” though Leathrum ended up leaving the business to move to Florida.
Now when Hanel goes to an art museum, he often appreciates the frame as much as the masterpiece it holds.
“We spend as much time looking at the frames as the art,” Hanel said.
Many objects that are not a standard painting or diploma – from old computer parts to dead animals – have also found a home because of Hanel.
“You name it, we’ve framed it,” he said.
Hanel originally planned to quit teaching to work at the store full time because he was dissatisfied with teaching elementary school. However, he changed his mind when he walked into Cab Calloway School for the Arts in Wilmington, as he was immediately drawn to working with older students and enhancing their skills.
“Creative kids are not bashful and they’re willing to take risks,” said Hanel, who retired from teaching six years ago.
Many of Hanel’s students became art majors or attended art school, giving them the tools necessary to take the next step in the art world.
Teaching always had a great appeal for Hanel.
As a child he wanted to be an architect. His father, a doctor, and his mother, a nurse, told him that to pursue his passion, he would have to get better at math, so he decided to change his career, inspired by his own art teachers at Thomas McKean High School.
“I wanted to be a teacher first and an artist second,” Hanel said.
You’ve Been Framed has occupied several storefronts on Main Street over the years and once included a larger gallery. However, the amount of inventory required for a gallery, mixed with financial struggles of the 2008 financial crisis. caused Hanel to move the business to its current location at 209 E. Main St. 11 years ago. The current store still features some local art along with glass art inspired by Hanel’s own collections.
Many other Main Street retailers have closed over the years, replaced by restaurants and other businesses that appeal more to college students. However, “You’ve Been Framed” remains as a retail business, because custom framing is something that you can’t find online, Hanel said.
Employee Meg Cravill, a Moore College of Art and Design graduate who is trained in illustration, said Hanel’s wealth of knowledge has been invaluable in helping her learn more about creating the perfect container for an image.
“He’s really taught me that framing is more of an art than a science,” Cravill said. “There’s no one way to frame something.”
Newark Neighbors is a biweekly column that spotlights everyday Newarkers who have an interesting story. Know somebody who should be featured? Contact reporter Matt Hooke at mhooke@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.