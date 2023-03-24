A trip to Paris should be on everyone’s bucket list, even John Wick. The Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, the Louvre — what better way to refresh your soul, even as you kick everyone else’s bucket? The un-retired assassin does indeed dive into the City of Lights in the inventive and thrilling “John Wick: Chapter 4” a sequel which elevates and expands the franchise, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. The fourth installment is more stylish, more elegant and more bonkers, he argues. The very R-rated movie comes out Friday.


