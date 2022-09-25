They were a glam metal and hard rock band that achieved plenty of success in the 1980s, and now KIX will headline the seventh annual Rocktoberfest on Oct. 1 in La Plata.
The event was on hiatus the past two years because of the pandemic.
“We’ve been getting ready for this for almost three years so it’s good to be back,” said Rocktoberfest President Keith Grasso, who is also the owner of Island Music in La Plata. “It kept getting postponed and pushed forward so we’ve been getting excited for a long time.”
The event, which was started in 2013 to raise funds for Charles County Public Schools’ performing arts programs, raised a few hundred dollars in its first year and raised more than $41,000 in 2019.
This year’s event will feature 16 local bands on three stages on a rotating basis followed by Baltimore-based KIX.
“It’s a unique opportunity for our local bands because they get the chance to share a stage and a crowd with a national headliner,” Grasso said. “It’s probably one of the coolest time periods of the year for us at Island Music to see customers performing and folks excited to see live music.”
“I’m always excited to play,” KIX guitarist Brian Forsythe said in a telephone interview. “I never know what to expect going into a new venue, but I’m sure it’s going to be good because we’ve played Southern Maryland a lot.”
Forsythe, who will team up with drummer Jimmy Chalfant, guitarist Ronnie Younkins, vocalist Steve Whiteman and bassist Mark Schenker, said performing never gets old.
“It’s weird because when I’m headed out of town sometimes I’m like, ‘Oh man’ because I’m not wanting to leave home,” he said. “But once we get out there [on stage] it’s like, ‘What was I thinking? This is fun.’ I get paid to have fun. How can I complain about that?”
Forsythe said there’s no doubt the band will play it’s hit “Don’t Close Your Eyes.”
“Oh, we have to. That is our one [huge] hit so we have to play that for sure,” he said of the tune. “[When we released it] it was one of those things that you never know what’s going to affect people and how it’s going to affect them. For a song about suicide to have such a positive effect is pretty cool.”
The song was the band’s biggest hit and it reached No. 11 on the Billboard charts in late 1989 and stayed there for 23 weeks, but Forsythe said it was almost never released.
He said the band had been on tour with Tesla and Great White for almost a year promoting the album and Atlantic record executives had even told the band to start thinking about their next album.
Great White manager Alan Niven wondered why the song had not been released and went himself to Atlantic Records.
“He said they’d been stupid not to release that song and they took his advice,” Forsythe said of Niven, who was also Guns ‘N Roses manager. “Everything was kind of winding down with the record and all of a sudden that song took off and we were watching it [rise up the charts].”
In 1985, the band released “Midnite Dynamite” and on its 35th anniversary released “Midnite Dynamite Re-Lit” in 2020.
“The first couple albums we were still searching for our groove,” Forsythe said, “and it seemed like when [we originally released] ‘Midnite Dynamite’ it seemed like we finally found our sound.”
Forsythe said one of his most memorable moments came when the band played a gig in 1989 at The Capital Center in Largo while touring with Ratt.
“I remember coming out on stage at the Capital Center and looking out and the crowd just went crazy,” he said. “The energy was just like … and they sang along the whole time to every song. When we did ‘Don’t Close Your Eyes’ all the lighters went up in the air. It made your hair stand up. That was a pretty cool moment.”
Before shows, Forsythe said he will change his guitar strings, go over the set list, watch a queued list of Rolling Stones videos on his iPad to “soak in that Keith Richards vibe” and try and clear his mind.
“We don’t do the group hugs,” said Forsythe, who listed his musical influences as southern rock bands The Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top, as well as The Beatles who “made me want to be a musician.”
Forsythe added he’s excited about returning to Southern Maryland.
“[They’re] always good when we play here so it’s going to be exciting to see how this turns out,” he said. “I appreciate the fans for turning out and coming. It seems they’re multiplying.”
