Radio production of 'The 39 Steps' from Church Hill Theatre

CHURCH HILL — A radio production based on Alfred Hitchcock’s “The 39 Steps” is coming to Church Hill Theatre.
“Inspired by Hitchcock‘s classic tale, and adapted for radio by George Wells, this romantic thriller is a fast-paced ride through the signature world of the ‘Master of Suspense,’” a news release states.
The COVID-safe, livestreamed-through-Zoom radio production is 8 p.m. Friday, April 9 and Saturday, April 10. A matinée showing is at 2 p.m Sunday, April 11. Tickets for this exciting production are available online at ChurchHillTheatre.org.
The plot is described in the release as: Richard Hannay is visiting 1930s London when he meets Annabella Smith, who is on the run from foreign agents, after a disturbance at a music hall. Later that night, Annabella is murdered, and Hannay must then try to break the spy ring and prove his innocence. From an epic train ride to a feisty love interest, Hannay has his work cut out for him as he searches for the truth about “The 39 Steps.”
Director Christopher Wallace has announced the cast for the production. Howard Mesick will create the part of Richard Hannay. The part of Annabella Smith will be played by Jane Copple who will double in the role of the professor.
Hannay’s feisty love interest, Pamela Stuart, will be played by Colleen Minahan, joined by Marcia Gillam as the innkeeper. At the music hall the narrator will be played by Brian Moore, with Steve Hazzard as the manager and Frank St Amour creating the memorable Mr. Memory.
Rounding out the ensemble cast, and playing multiple roles in classic radio style, will be Lynn McClain, Robin Wood, Jane Terebey and Connor Christopher.
Kat Melton will be handling the complex sound and special effects, while Michelle Christopher will be the stage/Zoom manager. Shelagh Grasso produces.
