Pride of Baltimore announces new board leadership

The Pride of Baltimore II is a reproduction of a clipper privateer.

 Pride of Baltimore Inc. photo

Pride of Baltimore Inc., the nonprofit that manages the tall ship Pride of Baltimore II, recently announced that E. Magruder “Mac” Passano Jr., the president and chief executive officer of One Waverly LLC, has been named the new chair of Pride’s board of directors.


