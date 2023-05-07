Martin Vanderhof, played by Dan Brennan, Kolenkhov (Tom Nuzzi) and Rheba (Shelby Floehr) share a moment of levity during a production of the Port Tobacco Players adaptation of “You Can’t Take It With You” at the Port Tobacco Theater in La Plata.
Martin Vanderhof, played by Dan Brennan, Tony (Gershawn Mason), Mr. Kirby (Jason Klonkowski), Mrs. Kirby (Linda Hiortdahl), Penny (Stacey Swickert), Paul Sycamore (Keith Linville) and Kolenkhov (Tom Nuzzi) all take part in a word game during the Port Tobacco Players adaptation of “You Can’t Take It With You” at the Port Tobacco Theater in La Plata.
Essie, played by Rachel Solomon, Penny (Stacey Swickert), Paul Sycamore (Keith Linville), Olga (Alyshia Bradley) and Kolenkhov (Tom Nuzzi) discus some business during the Port Tobacco Players adaptation of “You Can’t Take It With You.”
Martin Vanderhof (Dan Brennan), Mr. Kirby (Jason Klonkowski), Gay (Kim Moore Bessler) and Tony (Gershawn Mason) have a brief conversation during the Port Tobacco Players adaptation of “You Can’t Take It With You.”
Martin Vanderhof (Dan Brennan), Olga (Alyshia Bradley) and Kolenkhov (Tom Nuzzi) have a brief discussion before dinner during the Port Tobacco Players adaptation of “You Can’t Take It With You.”
Over the next two weekends the Port Tobacco Players will present the classic comedy “You Can’t Take It With You,” which revolves around the premature dinner party of an eccentric couple that also provides some symmetry for its director and producer.
Director Mike Gahan and producer Sheila Hyman Wrabley each have a two-fold appreciation for the play, which opened on May 5 and will run through six more shows over the next two weekends — May 12-14 and May 19-21. Gahan had played one of the main characters, Paul Sycamore, more than 20 years ago and Hyman had directed several performances of the play during her stint as the performing arts teacher at Bowie High School from 1987 to 1992.
“The first thought that occurred to me when the board asked me to direct this show was a fond memory,” Gahan recalled. “I had the honor to have acted in this show over 20 years ago with my daughter, and in that show we played dad and daughter. Several other people who were in that show then have also returned.”
Hyman-Wrabley, who taught at Bowie High, and Thomas Pullen, who taught in Prince George’s County, had directed a version of “You Can’t Take It With You” while handling the performance arts duties at Bowie. With the play set for performances over the next two weekends, Hyman is eager to see the audience response.
“This show really does offer our guests the chance to just sit back and enjoy a very good comedy about a very quirky family,” Hyman-Wrabley said. “It presents the side of things that people may not see too often in their own lives. But there are a lot of very interesting characters and our actors and actresses bring their personalities to the stage.”
The play takes place in the New York home of Martin Vanderhof, also known as Grandpa and played by Dan Brennan, on a Wednesday evening and evolves around a dinner that was initially planned for the day after many of the guests arrive. Bear in mind that in the first scene of act two, a week has passed, and in the next scene of the act another day has elapsed. And, not all of the guests who arrive actually received invitations.
As noted in the program, onlookers should keep in mind that while most of the show revolves around quirky, eccentric characters, there will be fireworks, loud noises and light flashes during the performance and the appearance, briefly, of manmade smoke from an imaginary fire, one that provides more than a hint of chaos among the characters, is used for effect.
Speaking of effects, Keith Linville, who plays Paul Sycamore in the show, also provided the special effects for the performances. While there are numerous Port Tobacco veterans, including Tom Nuzzi who is reprising his role as Kolenkhov, this show also welcomes youthful newcomers Charlotte Flade, who plays Alice, and Shelby Floehr, who plays Rheba, and Sage Guthrie.
Although the play takes place in Vanderhof’s home, there are nearly 20 characters in all who make their presence known throughout the play.
