The Maryland Writers’ Association created the Writers’ Round Table Program to encourage writers, poets, playwrights and authors through monthly articles and activities.|
The Notable Maryland Author articles and associated Fun With Words writers’ prompts are the centerpiece of the program. Each month, Southern Maryland Newspapers will feature a Maryland Writer’s Association article about an author. Marylanders are encouraged to read the articles and try their hand at the writing prompts each month.
Author: Lucille Clifton
Genre: Poetry, which is a form of literature that evokes a concentrated imaginative awareness of experience or a specific emotional response through language chosen and arranged for its meaning, sound and rhythm.
Sample reading list: Pulitzer Prize finalist in poetry “Good Woman: Poems and a Memoir,” “Next: New Poem” and the children’s books “Three Wishes,” “The Boy Who Didn’t Believe In Spring” and The Everett Anderson series.
“Only by accepting individual responsibility can people live a better life.” — Lucille Clifton
Lucille Clifton (June 27, 1936–Feb. 13, 2010) was an American poet, writer, and educator from Buffalo, N.Y., who became Poet Laureate of Maryland (1979-1985) and was a 2-time finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for poetry.
Her ancestors were slaves, she attended Howard University for a time, and was discovered by Langston Hughes after a friend shared her poems with him. Hughes published Clifton’s poetry in his highly influential 1970 anthology “The Poetry of the Negro.”
Clifton’s work emphasized endurance and strength through adversity, focusing particularly on African-American experiences and family life. For example, Clifton’s poems in “Good Times” were inspired by her family of six young children and focused on African-American urban life. She wrote her second book “Good News about the Earth: New Poems” in the late 1960s and its poems reflect the political and social turmoil of the times. Readers note that Clifton writes in a spare, unadorned style; no punctuation and no capitalization.
Clifton was also an excellent children’s book author primarily writing books to help African-American children understand their world as well as their African-American heritage. Her most famous character is Everett Anderson, an African-American boy living in a big city. Clifton wrote eight Everett Anderson books, including “Everett Anderson’s Goodbye,” which was awarded the Coretta Scott King Award.
She married Fred James Clifton in 1958 and they raised six children.
Fun With Words
MWA invites you to have fun writing poetry like Lucille Clifton. With just 100 words, create a poem that emphasizes strength occurring as the result of adversity. Title your work and submit to: https://marylandwriters.org/Notable_Maryland_Authors by the 22nd of the month to receive an MWA Fun With Words submission certificate.
Selected responses to be published with next month’s article as well as posted on the MWA website.
Last month we asked readers to write about an Archeological Mystery like Elizabeth Peters. In just 100 words, create a character at an archeological site who has a mystery to solve and include detailed Egyptological information.
Here are some
responses:
Serpents on the Shadows
Professor Hadrian Hawk never got over the jolt of stumbling upon a corpse.
By lantern light, the former Rough Rider found the missing Catholic priest, the Rev. Cornelis Aadrens, a Biblical archaeologist from Amsterdam, face up on the dusty foundation stones of an aborted Old Kingdom pyramid. Someone had placed around Aadrens nine wax figures of hatchling cobras.
Hawk shivered, night’s cold slithering under his field clothes. In Cairo, the rational British advised the khedive’s government. But, here, among the expedition’s thirteen members, lurked a killer who wanted scientists to fear that sorcery reigned in this ghost city of the Pharaohs.
Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf
Egyptian Pickers
Maine-Diana Bones was a hard-nosed gal with a nose for archeology. Following her nose, Maine-Diana put her nose in the books as she nosed around the latest “Mystery-of-Antiquity”: You can pick the Sphinx, and you can pick your nose but you can’t pick the Sphinx’s nose. Why? Because where it is: nobody “knows” [rim shot].
Even if Maine-Diana had to pay through the nose then cut it off to spite her face, she wouldn’t let this mystery thumb its nose at her! Since the answer wasn’t right under her nose, Maine-Diana would put her nose to the grindstone. Maine-Diana Bones was on the case....and she wasn’t going to blow it.
Steve Baker,
Hughesville
The MWA is a 33-year-old state-wide association dedicated to encouraging and mentoring Maryland writers, poets, playwrights, and authors. For more information, go to www.MarylandWriters.org.
