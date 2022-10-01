The Maryland Writer’s Association created the Writer’s Round Table Program to encourage writers through monthly articles and activities.
Author: Edgar Allan Poe
“Lord, help my poor soul.” – Last words of Edgar Allan Poe
Genre: Horror — Fiction that is intended to, or has the capacity to frighten, scare, disgust, or startle its readers or viewers by inducing feelings of horror and terror through an eerie or frightening atmosphere. Horror is frequently supernatural, though it can be non-supernatural.
Sample reading list: “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “Masque of the Red Death,” “The Pit and the Pendulum,” “The Murders in the Rue Morgue,” “The Mystery of Marie Rogêt,” “The Purloined Letter” and “The Raven.”
Edgar Allan Poe was born Jan. 19, 1809, in Boston, Mass., and after a tumultuous and personally disappointing life, died Oct. 7, 1849 in a Baltimore hospital after being found drunk, barely conscious and wearing someone else’s clothing in a gutter.
Poe’s life was full of abandonment. His parents died or left before he was three, he was separated from his siblings for a foster family, his foster father frequently abandoned the family for affairs, and his foster mother — whom he got on well with — died when he was 19. His foster father cut him out of his will and then died when Poe was 25, which orphaned him again.
His fiancée broke their engagement and when he finally married his 13-year-old cousin, she made him a widower 11 years later and Poe died a year afterward.
His sad life probably set the tone for his writing as all of Poe’s stories take place at night, or on the “bleakest, foulest” day of the year.
Most consider Poe to be the inventor of the American horror story, science fiction, and the detective story.
His “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “Masque of the Red Death,” “The Black Cat” and “The Pit and the Pendulum” have all set the tone for all subsequent American horror writers.
His “The Murders in the Rue Morgue” in 1841, “The Mystery of Marie Rogêt” in 1842 and “The Purloined Letter” in 1843 are detective story thrillers whose main character Arthur Conan Doyle cited as the inspiration for creating Sherlock Holmes.
He didn’t receive any money for his most famous poem “The Raven,” which he had originally titled, “To Lenore.” However, at a meal with Charles Dickens they discussed Dickens’ pet Raven who had died and Poe rewrote the poem with a raven as the central figure.
Every year on the date of his birthday, a mystery man leaves a bottle of cognac and roses on Poe’s grave in Baltimore.
The MWA invites you to have fun writing horror like Edgar Allan Poe. Using only 100 words place a character in an eerie or frightening atmosphere at night or on the bleakest, foulest day of the year. Title your work and send to https://marylandwriters.org/Notable_Maryland_Authors by the 22nd of the month to receive an MWA Fun With Words submission certificate. Selected responses to be published with next month’s article as well as posted on the MWA website.
Last month readers were asked to have fun writing historical fiction like Madison Smartt Bell. With just 100 words, place your character in an accurate historical context involving rebellion or revolt against governmental or societal injustice. Here are some selected responses:
Sodom of
Uncleanliness,
Pesthouse of Iniquity
Gideon Killyngwulf hurried south.
Bearing an eel-slick musket, he ran through crimson twilight. John Coode and the other Associators waited. Harsh hushed laughter trembled the air. Armed men, like Gideon, gathered near the state house in Saint Mary’s City to expel Catholics, to purify the colony.
Gideon’s spirit burned like match cord. For years tobacco prices had fallen. Faithful men, like himself, had lost their lands, their vote. Rumors claimed popish priests, Pharisees on horseback, urged natives to kill Protestants.
Gideon fell in with the Associators. He, by the Lord’s grace, would make joining Coode’s rebellion an act of faith.
Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf
A Temptress in a
Tea Shop
Earl (the “Mr. T” of Boston) owned a successful colonial tearoom ... but trouble was brewing.
Earl’s wife (the sweet “Lady Grey”) had recently died in a bizarre crumpet-related mishap. Earl was also teed off by the king’s tea tax.
Things boiled over on Dec. 16th, 1773; a steaming little teapot named Jasmine whistled into Earl’s tearoom. She dipped a mean tea bag, sipped with an extended pinky, and wore a tight t-shirt.
Earl decided to act. He invited Jasmine to a little “party” he planned to throw at the harbor. Jasmine finished sucking on her sugar cubes and said, “You’ve got yourself a date, tyrannical kings aren’t my cup of tea.”
Steve Baker, Hughesville
Elias at Masada
Young Elias stared over the fortress walls watching Flavius Silvia’s Roman dogs. After months of besieging Masada, to their great frustration, the oppressors had struck upon a worrisome tactic.
Clever and brutal, the Romans built a stone ramp up the steep mesa to Masada’s thick walls. Now they were constructing a huge siege tower to push up the ramp and battle ram the Jewish fortifications.
Elias, like every vastly outnumbered defender at Masada, prepared to die repelling the pagan Legions. Eleazar Ben Yair, the charismatic Jewish commander had sworn, “No one leaves Masada alive until the scourge is pushed from Masada and back into the sea.”
Jon Ketzner, Cumberland
