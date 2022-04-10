An unusual exhibit, homes for mystical creatures and some dwellings featuring popular building blocks are just some of the activities currently going on at Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Dowell.
Annmarie is currently hosting the “Adorned: Inspired by Fabric and Fashion” exhibit, which will be on display in the Kay Daughtry Gallery through Sunday, May 8.
The Scott Andresen-juried exhibit drew 168 applications from artists across the country.
“I saw an exhibit by Isabelle de Borchgrave where she created these garments solely out of paper and they were just totally beautiful,” Annmarie exhibits specialist Stephanie Cobb said. “I was inspired and thought there are probably hundreds of artists that think of this idea of adornment in their own way and translated through their medium.”
The resulting exhibit consists of 70 pieces by 50 artists in 17 states, and two pieces — “Tea Party Shoes” and “Strawberry Strollers” fabricated from paper and tinfoil — from the United Kingdom.
“There’s such a presence when you first walk up here [to the gallery],” Annmarie Marketing Director Cassandra Kapsos said. “I feel there’s a sense of preciousness that is put in each piece of work.”
Local pieces include “Aztec Sunrise” by Phyllis Noble of Port Republic, “Catherine” by Nicole Stewart of Leonardtown, “Stripes” and “Camouflage” by Iris Hall-Willey of California, “Good Company” by Rachel Larsen Weaver of Chesapeake Beach and “Chakra Love II” by Felicia Reed of Upper Marlboro.
One of the more unusual pieces is “Hope: Grandma’s Lost Lottery Tickets” by Michigan artist Sarah Wondrack.
“It’s such a story piece because it has such patterning that you don’t know what’s going on with it, but it feels really important and precious,” Kapsos said. “As you get closer you start seeing all this paper and it almost becomes this piece about somebody’s hopes and dreams and it’s weaved together. There’s a sense of memory and what is precious to us. The artist really put in the time and the craftsmanship to really make us see something differently.”
Miles Kinney’s oil on canvas “The Shower Party” depicts Darth Vader, a Roman warrior, an attacking eagle and a hungry-looking shark, while Ellicott City’s Lisa M. Scarbath’s “Body of Water” depicts a torso made out of stained glass and shells.
“The hard part was our juror who had to take everything sight unseen and choose his selections within a week,” Cobb said of Andresen. “That was very daunting and a lot to put on one person, but I think Scott did an amazing job.”
Annmarie will also host a Fairy & Gnome Home Festival on April 24, which will feature about 130 of the handmade dwellings, many of which have themes such as sports and pop culture.
“I think it’s growing every year,” said Cobb, who added that one fairy house was mailed in from Virginia.
Also at the festival will be the Charm City Lego Users Club, which made their own interpretations of fairy houses that will be on display through April 24. The club will also have a hands-on activity during the festival.
Annmarie has a constantly changing list of activities and exhibits.
“I feel like Annmarie is a really hidden gem of Maryland,” Kapsos said. “A lot of people don’t really know what’s going on in the Southern Maryland part of our state, but we have a high quality of work being shown here from the fairy festival to the exhibition and beautiful sculptures on display. … So I think if you’re an art lover or a nature lover or just want to play, this is a place not just for families but for everybody. This is a wonderful place to explore.”
“I think of [the museum] as this place where there is a little something for every age, every person,” Cobb said. “I like to think of it as a place that is really turning the idea of a museum on its head. We want you to come in and feel at home.”
