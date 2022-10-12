The Palette & The Page

The Palette & The Page presents “Opposites: A Collaborative Book Experience,” created by a coalition of local artists. The collection showcases the beauty of labor-intensive printing techniques.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO BY MARCUS DIETERLE

ELKTON — In an era of mass-produced paperbacks and e-books, a coalition of local artists created a “Opposites: A Collaborative Book Experience” showcasing the beauty of labor-intensive printing techniques.

