ELKTON — In an era of mass-produced paperbacks and e-books, a coalition of local artists created a “Opposites: A Collaborative Book Experience” showcasing the beauty of labor-intensive printing techniques.
Each page of the book, now on display at the Palette & the Page in Elkton, features a mix of artwork and words all based around the concept of opposites. The 16 page book features the work of 16 artists, creating a great variety of styles and techniques.
R. D. Burton paired an image of a manufacturing plant in disrepair, with a drawing it brought back to life. The impact of industrial or rural decay, and the great things that can happen when old real estate is used in a new way is a theme in a lot of Burton’s work. His work is inspired by his own upbringing, he lived at the company housing of a cement plant in Kansas, growing up in a town built around a single factory.
Rebecca Johnson Melvin was inspired by her musician husband and the guitarist’s adage: “the left hand is what you know, the right hand is who you are” – referencing the different roles the fretting hand and the plucking hand have for musicians. She made a gold imprint of her husband’s hand on paper with black and red lettering.
Patti Paulus, co-owner of the Palette & the Page, used a poem by the Sufi mystic Rumi, on one side written in the original order, on the other side written with the line order in reverse to illustrate the idea of opposites.
Along with referring to ancient poetry, the book features ancient techniques such as letterpress, first invented in around 1440, to lettering each page by hand, in a way that monks and other scribes first preserved knowledge before Johannes Guttenberg invented the printing press. Other artists, like Burton, use modern techniques like laser printing while transforming his photo references of old manufacturing plants and farms.
“I’m the only one there that used a more conventional printing technique, a lot of it was all done by hand,” Burton said.
Paulus began the Upper Chesapeake Book Arts Club in 2016 to meet with other people in the Newark/Elkton area interested in creating unique books from scratch.
“We learn from each other,” Paulus said. “And this was just another opportunity to learn and try something new.”
Throughout the pandemic, Paulus turned to book making as a way to get out of her creative slump when she couldn’t work.
“I would put a whole book together myself, and it’s been so pleasurable and so meditative and satisfying that I want to continue to do that,” Paulus said.
There is only one full copy of “Opposites: A Collaborative Book Experience” for sale, with one copy being sent to the University of Delaware, the other to the Library of Congress. Burton emphasized the role of Ray Nichols and Jill Cypher, who run a Newark print shop, Lead Graffiti, as being instrumental for putting the book together.
“It was really appropriate to add a copy to special collections,” Johnson Melvin said. “We have lots of students who come to use these sources, and lots of artists as well, looking for inspiration.”
The exhibit at Palette & the Page runs through October 28th, the gallery’s regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.
