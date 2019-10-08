Photographer Nick Cusmano participated in a Q&A with the Cecil County Arts Council. Cusmano was recently a recipient of an honorable mention award for his photograph “Scene in Cecil County” in CCAC’s current exhibition, the Annual Juried Show.
Cecil County Arts Council: How did you get into photography?
Nick Cusmano: I’ve been fascinated with photos for as long as I can remember. Seeing images of my dad as a buff young man on and around a PT Boat in Borneo and the Philipines had a life-long impact on my imagination. I took my first photos with an Imperial Mark XII camera at about 4 years old. The first camera I bought with my own money was a Kodak 110 Instamatic. I still have some slides and negatives from that thing but they’re too small to even see what’s on them. I remember my first effort at “creative photography” was holding it at 45 degrees. WOW...how cool was THAT?!?
CCAC: What do you photograph?
NC: Whatever catches my eye, thus the trade name “Snippets of Life.” Turn me loose in an empty field or the center of a city and I’ll find snippets all around me, things that most of us walk by without so much as a glance. Since the Arts Council tasked me the “Naturally Speaking” theme last December, I’ve been pretty much laser focused on finding snippets to fit. You’ll see images ranging from a “tough guy” caterpillar leaning against a “light pole,” to a hummingbird playing “peek-a-boo” with me at a feeder, to Nature having her way with vintage vehicles left to slowly die in a New Jersey field. That said, I’ve always enjoyed candid people pictures, capturing those everyday intimate moments at a family gathering or the wonder of a child with a dandelion. I’ve always found abandoned structures to be artistic treasure troves, going all the way back to an abandoned Nike Missile base in NJ as a 13-14 year old on his bicycle.
CCAC: Who are your artistic inspirations?
NC: Ohhhhh, now THIS is a toughie. I don’t know a photographer who hasn’t stood in awe before an Ansel Adams print. Richard Avedon and Diane Arbus were two strong influencers for my portraiture, with Avedon’s shot of Natassja Kinski in the late 70s or early 80s being one that still grabs my attention whenever I see it. The influence of National Geographic (no, not THAT part of Nat Geo!) should be obvious to anyone who’s seen my work over the years
CCAC: What do you enjoy about your work?
NC: Another tough question...The challenge of capturing the “Magic Moment” as I call it, the “Critical Moment” as an early photographic mentor used to say. The serenity that I find in pursuing nature and putting myself back in time when working an abandoned structure. Thinking about all that happened when people lived or worked there and wondering how they’d feel seeing as it is now. I’m very much looking forward to doing portraits again. I’ve not done any in over 30 years but helping someone to reach a comfort level that allows me to capture an image they’ll be happy to share was always a source of joy.
CCAC: What is your favorite photograph?
NC: If I have to pick just one, I’ll go with William Wegman’s “Lolita.” It always brings me a smile.
CCAC: What would you like to do next?
NC: Haven’t given much thought to “what’s next” because I’ve always tended to just go with whatever interests me at any given moment. In terms of photographic subjects, eagles, ospreys and hummers in flight still hold a lot of interest. There are a couple of abandoned buildings/sites in the area that I want to go shoot and I’ve been thinking quite a bit about trying my eye at portraits again. I also have a couple of requests from friends/relatives to come shoot their business or kids involved in various activities and to help them get off the “automatic” setting on their cameras. I’m looking forward to visiting my nephew and his wife at their very small, specialized farm and spa in the spring. She wants me to shoot both the facilities and her working with clients.
The one thing I’ve definitely been thinking about is retiring from insurance and spending the rest of my days wandering kinda aimlessly with my cameras. In my perfect world, there will be enough interest in my work to let me do that, so I guess the next task is getting a website up and running: a goal that intimidates the snot out of me because I don’t even know the right questions to make it happen.
