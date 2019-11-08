Jeanine Ortt will be displaying her work at the Cecil County Arts Council during the month of November, along with the Photography show and another photographer as well.
Cecil County Arts Council: How did you get into photography?
Jeanine Ortt: The birth of my daughter sparked the photographer in me. She quickly became my muse, and then I started discovering there are muses everywhere I look!
CCAC: What do you like to take photographs of most?
JO: Celia Blue! But also my life, including my husband, Dana, our cats, my family, and all manner of nature including, but not limited to, flowers, bugs, bees, and mushrooms.
CCAC: Who are your artistic inspirations?
JO: Candid photography is my favorite photography so Sally Mann for sure, followed closely by Annie Leibovitz.
CCAC: What do you enjoy about your work?
JO: I see so much beauty around me and I really enjoy when I am able to capture it exactly as I see it through photography. It then gives me the ability to share all of this that beauty surrounding us.
CCAC: What is your favorite photograph?
JO: A candid portrait I took of Celia Blue from 2018.
CCAC: What would you like to do next?
JO: My ultimate goal is to publish a book using the photographs of the world that I’ve documented.
