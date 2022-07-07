Linda Eighmy wrote Mary Elizabeth Quigley is Listening to the Sunrise to show that those with different abilities can also be the protagonist in a book. The book is available in hardback, paperback and e-book.
NORTH EAST — It’s been in the works for some 20 years, but Linda Eighmy finally has her hands on her self-published book “Mary Elizabeth Quigley Is Listening to the Sunrise.”
“Listening to the sunrise is kind of an intended theme because she’s blind,” Eighmy said of her central character.
Having experience working with special needs children, Eighmy noticed that people who are differently abled are never the protagonist in books. Through Mary Elizabeth Quigley, she plans to change that literary faux pas.
“The story is loosely based on a family of six I knew,” she said of the Quigley family; a single dad raising three boys and a girl. Although her sight is limited, Mary Elizabeth is a rough and tumble tomboy of 10 with a best friend Neil and a lot of adventures. That includes being teased — and also teasing — those three brothers; Max, Clay and Jo B.
“Mary Elizabeth is determined to find her father a wife,” Eighmy said.
You have to read the book to learn if she succeeds.
She said Mary Elizabeth is out to change people’s attitudes and pre-conceived notions of living differently abled. You’ll get drawn into her world of sounds and smells and perhaps it will make you realize your other senses.
However, Mary Elizabeth Quigley doesn’t stay in one place. From something as simple as going down the hall to get a soda, to roaming freely in her town near the Chesapeake Bay, she takes you with her. Neil is her eyes but she’s a force with which to be reckoned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.