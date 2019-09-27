NORTH EAST — When Brian Galloway started crafting a 7 feet by 3½ feet Maryland flag out of aluminum scales and rings, it was purely by accident.
Galloway, a North East resident, had happened upon some red scales online that matched the red color used in the state flag. By that point, he had already been making chainmaille items for about 10 years and he was looking for something new.
So, he made the purchase and got to work in January 2017. Little did he know, it would become a larger undertaking than he had originally anticipated.
“When I designed it, I realized — because you’re technically working with pixels almost — in order to get the resolution I wanted, it had to be about 7 feet long,” he said. “I was like ‘That shouldn’t be too bad.’ Well, I didn’t do the math correctly and it ended up being over 22,000 scales.”
Years in the making
When the Cecil Whig first talked to Galloway around July 2017, the craftsman had completed half of his creation. Eight months after he started the process, Galloway put the finishing touches on his flag in September 2017.
Since then, Galloway has displayed his flag at various breweries across Cecil and Harford counties, the Maryland Renaissance Festival and National Security Agency headquarters. The masterpiece was even featured in an article by the Washington Post.
Galloway has been invited back to the Maryland Renaissance Festival for the third year, and will return with his flag on Sept. 28 and 29.
A retired member of the U.S. Air Force, Galloway first took on chainmaille-making as a hobby about 20 years ago while he was stationed in Australia and he saw a friend doing it.
“He was wrapping the wire, cutting it, making the rings, and basically doing everything from scratch,” Galloway said. “It was something that I always thought was interesting, so he pretty much took me in as an apprentice and basically just taught me how to do all the work from scratch.”
Working backwards
After realizing that there wasn’t a huge mainstream market for chainmaille armor in the 21st century — outside of costumes for renaissance festivals and LARPing, or live action role-playing — Galloway started making chainmaille jewelry using copper, sterling silver, gold and rose gold when he moved to Colorado in 2006. He sells his jewelry, along with other pieces, on his website: https://www.gallomaille.com/.
When creating a piece, Galloway said he either draws the image himself or receive a logo or other submission from a customer. Then, he scans it, pixelates it, prints it out and starts linking aluminum scales with rings.
But the process isn’t quite that easy, according to Galloway.
“What you end up doing is you work on it backwards,” he said. “Even though the image looks correct the front way, when I’m weaving it I have to work from the back. So I have to reverse the image in my head as I’m doing it.”
After awhile, Galloway gets into a groove with connecting the scales.
“It’s a very tedious process, but once you get it going you kind of get a little rhythm happening,” he said. “It’s just scale by scale.”
Yet getting into that rhythm also presents its own challenges, Galloway said.
“I never get it right the first time,” he said. “I think the mistakes tend to happen once you find your groove and you think you’re cruising along and all of a sudden you realize you’ve gone too far in one color and you have to back it out and put the proper one in.”
‘It screamed Maryland’
Galloway crafts his pieces on his MARC train commute to work in Odenton. During the train ride, he works on individual strips of the flag and then patches them into the larger piece once he is home from work or in his free time on the weekends.
Getting to tackle the piece a little bit at a time makes the project both easier to physically transport and more mentally tolerable, according to Galloway.
“The flag itself is 7 feet by 3½, so if I made a 3½ foot strip of scale it would just take forever in my mind,” he said. “So I just break it down into more manageable strips.”
According to Galloway, the flag took 400 hours over the span of eight months to create, and weighs about 30 pounds.
It was an enormous weight lifted off of Galloway’s shoulders when he completed it and hung it on his wall.
“When I hung it up, I was floored because I didn’t expect it to turn out the way it did,” he said. “I certainly didn’t expect it to be as big as it was. But when I had it hanging there on my wall, it just looked stunning because the scales just have this regal look to it … It screamed Maryland.”
Galloway said one of the best parts about completing the flag has been the feedback it has received.
“Posting the pictures online and having friends comment on it is one thing. But when people see it in person, especially someone who saw it online and then saw it in person, I love the responses,” he said.
Of course, Galloway said Marylanders who bleed red, white, black and yellow have a special place in their hearts for the flag.
“Marylanders love the flag and can’t get enough of it,” he said. “When you see something in that size … it’s just impressive to see.”
In addition to the Maryland flag, Galloway said he has also completed a flag for the Armored Combat League, a fighting group that was featured on the History Channel’s show “Knight Fight,” and he has begun working with a Delaware company to create their logo out of scalemaille.
Galloway also makes chainmaille necklaces, bracelets and other jewelry pieces that typically take between one to six hours to complete depending on the complexity, and he is starting to craft small tabletop flags that people can display on their desks.
A therapeutic hobby
Working with both chainmaille jewelry and scalemaille flags, Galloway said he enjoys the two mediums equally.
“You get the creativity of making different patterns and designs with the flags and banners. That’s the best part of that job there,” he said. “And then with the jewelry, I like working with the fine and precious metals because then you make something a person can wear for years to come.”
As he tours with his flag, Galloway said he has met people who had previously done chainmaille work and were inspired to return to the craft because of him.
“The thing I really like is a lot of people have said they used to do chainmaille in college and seeing the flag made them want to get back into it again.”
Galloway said he highly encourages people who are interested in working with chainmaille or scalemaille.
“It’s such a therapeutic hobby, honestly,” he said. “You just sit and listen to music or have a beer here and there, just weaving rings. When you’re done, you’ve got something that lasts for a very, very long time.”
