Despite the COVID-19 pandemic separating them from each other, Newark High School arts students joined forces to create a new mural, a colorful testament to their ability to work together despite the challenges of the past two years.
Students began work on the mural in 2020, when students had a mix of virtual and remote courses because of the pandemic. They installed it on an outside wall of the school last month.
The interior of the mural features the word “Together” on a background of colorful tiles changing from red to purple. The word is written in mirrored tiles, allowing students to see themselves in their work.
The border of the mural features individual clay tiles adorned with a variety of images, from a COVID-19 virus to flowers to Peppa Pig.
Each student in advanced ceramic teacher Cristen Rabenold’s class made three tiles for the project.
The mural was created through a unique collaborative process when students were alternating between virtual learning days and in-person learning days. A group of students would come and work on the project when they had an in-person learning day, and then be able to see another classes changes when they returned to school after a remote learning period.
“They were coming together even though the times didn’t allow us to,” Rabenold said.
Rabenold said the piece expresses how students missed the sense of community school provided, and her class’s determination to work collaboratively despite remote learning.
“Students longed to be ‘together,’ and I am so proud of them for creating this piece and expressing their inner voices,” Rabenold said. “This mosaic gave students a purpose to come together during difficult circumstances, build relationships, connect and share out about their emotional needs and experiences.”
Many of Rabenold’s students enjoyed being able to see the work of other classes when they were outside of the school building working remotely. Students in the school’s Academy of Creative Expression program and the 3D design class also helped create the piece.
“We all got to work together even though we weren’t physically together,” senior Dominique Lum said.
Junior Kelly Pizzolo enjoyed being able to work on the mural with other classmates and seeing what other students would add to the artwork.
“I got see their progress and add on to what they did,” Pizzolo said.
Senior Logan Williams was virtual the entire year, so he mainly gave feedback to his peers, such as about how to transition colors or other minute changes.
“Being in the arts helped make me feel included,” Williams said. “It was really nice having a bunch of like-minded people together, especially during that chaos in 2020, so you always felt included or involved in something when the whole year was unstructured.”
The funding for the mural project came from DonorsChoose, a website which allows people to donate to individual classroom projects.
