From a tribute to Tim Burton’s “Nightmare Before Christmas” to a traditional Hungarian home, Newark artists created a variety of unique gingerbread houses for the Newark Arts Alliance’s third-annual Gingerbread Bash on Saturday evening.
Local artist Dragonfly Leathrum won first place for a “Three Little Pigs”-themed entry she made with Mary Anderson, her former boss from her time as a wedding cake decorator. Every year, Anderson and Leathrum host a party where they put the gingerbread house together.
“I wanted something that was funny with a little theme to it,” Leathrum said.
She made three different houses for her piece – a straw house of shredded wheat, a stick house made of pretzels, and a brick house of gingerbread covered in candy.
The gingerbread house contest was judged by Home Grown Cafe chef Andrew Thorne during the event, which was held at Newark Country Club. Thorne looked at the structure of the house, along with the usage of a variety of building materials.
Karen Yarnall’s traditional gingerbread house won the people’s choice award voted on by the attendees at the event, along with an honorable mention from Thorne. Yarnall said she had not made a gingerbread house since her children were little.
“There was a big learning curve. I had to find out how to make gingerbread, how to make real icing, and how to make windows out of sugar,” said Yarnall, a retired art teacher from Newark High School.
Simone Papp and Michele Tilford also won an honorable mention for their Hungarian-themed Christmas house, with a traditional thatched roof and additional flourishes based on traditional embroidery.
Saturday’s fundraising event also included dinner, music and a silent auction. The auction featured work by 30 artists, along with items from various local businesses.
“It’s a chance for people to see each other and say hello. It’s a nice gathering,” said Terry Foreman, executive director of the Newark Arts Alliance.
