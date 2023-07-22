New exhibit explores intersection of video and music

The new Smithsonian exhibit “Musical Thinking: New Video Art and Sonic Strategies” explores when video art and popular music collide.

 Smithsonian photo courtesy of Cauleen Smith

“Musical Thinking: New Video Art and Sonic Strategies” explores the powerful resonances between recent video art and popular music through 29 powerful artworks by10 of today’s leading contemporary artists at the Smithsonian.


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.