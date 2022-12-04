Dolly Gallagher Levi has the skills to pay the bills, namely as a turn-of-the-century New York City socialite turned fast talking matchmaker.
But her latest clients — Horace Vandergelder, a well-known half-millionaire, and a young penniless artist who is in love with Horace’s niece — as well as Dolly’s personal love interests turns Port Tobacco Theater’s “Hello Dolly!” musical into a fun adventure on the stage.
The play, which is based on the book “The Matchmaker” by Thornton Wilder and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, will run at the Charles County theater through Dec. 18.
The play is directed and choreographed by Benjamin Simpson, who was born and raised in Charles County. The theater and digital media teacher at St. Charles High School has previously directed and choreographed “Guys & Dolls,” “Sister Act,” “Calendar Girls,” “The Sound of Music,” “See How They Run,” “Crazy for You” and “All Together Now” for Port Tobacco Players.
The assistant director is Kyle Bailey, musical director is Will Derr, stage manager is Tiffany Behning and the production is produced by Connie Murphy.
The play stars Tessa Silvestro as Dolly Gallagher Levi, Jameer Fitzgerald as Ambrose Kemper, Pat Schoenberger at Horace Vandergelder, Elora Edwards as Ermengarde, Erich Engel-Cope as Cornelius Hackl, Wyatt Ewards as Barnaby Tucker and Amina Dunn as Minnie Fay.
Silvestro, who is the theater teacher and director at St. Mary’s Ryken High School, has appeared in various plays, most recently as the Pie Seller in Port Tobacco Players’ 2021 “Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol.” This year she has also directed “Beauty and the Beast” for Port Tobacco and “Puffs” for The Newtowne Players.
Dunn, who works at a think tank in Washington, D.C., has been performing most of her life and said returning to Port Tobacco Players has “been a fun adventure so far.”
Why did you decide to direct “Hello Dolly!”?
Benjamin Simpson: I love the show. It’s a fun light-hearted romp to days gone by. The glorious score combined with hilarious dialogue and high energy dances all tie together a story of love, acceptance, and the belief we should live life to the fullest.
As far as casting,
did everyone fall into their roles?
BS: Casting is always the most difficult task for a director. It’s not only necessary to make sure the actors can handle the role, but also find the right blend of actors, and who pairs best with each other. I was blessed to find that wonderful blend. Every actor in this show truly brings these incredible characters to life.
What was the
hardest part of getting your character down?
Tessa Silvestro: Dolly Levi is one of the most iconic musical theater characters of all time. The role has been played by some of the best Broadway leading ladies [and] that is a hard act to follow. The hardest part has been finding a way to honor the great Dolly Levi’s of the past while also adding my own spin on the character. Dolly is fast talking and meddlesome [so] trying to maintain that high energy level without speaking so fast that it is incoherent has definitely been a challenge.
Amina Dunn: Minnie Fay is quite the exuberant person, but only when she is alone. Throughout most of the show, she talks very little. Reading the script, you can only get a taste of her personality in few scenes, the rest is just imagination of the actor, director, and a dash of inspiration from the work of other iterations of the character. And I am not used to doing comedy at all! Attempting to flesh out the character and figuring out how she would react in her quiet, but lively manner while making it funny, was quite the challenge.
What was the hardest part of putting this play together?
BS: The sheer size of the show. We had to navigate a large cast, a huge set (in numerous locations), period hair, make-up and props and over 100 costumes. It’s my job as the director to make sure all the elements flow seamlessly together. I was also insistent on adding a passerelle (an addition to the stage that wraps around the orchestra pit). This allows the actors to go beyond the boundaries of the traditional stage and perform in the audience. This new element was a challenge for all involved, but it’s without a doubt a highlight of the show.
What is your favorite scene and why?
AD: I really enjoy the large restaurant scene at Harmonia Gardens. The scene is both a physical and technical feat. There are a lot of moving bodies on stage and because the focus of the scene bounces around between a few distinct groups of characters, as a performer, you have to be really cognizant of what is going on around you. It was challenging to put everything together, but fun experience to watch the scene come alive.
TS: There are so many great moments in the show. I really love the scene in Mrs. Molloy’s hat shop. It’s the scene where we see all the leading characters interact together for the first time. You really get a great sense of who these characters are and sets all of these characters up for the story we are going to tell the audience. There is just so much happening and it’s a lot of fun. That scene also contains two of my favorite musical numbers, “Motherhood March” and “Dancing.”
Why should people come watch this show?
BS: The character of Dolly Gallagher Levi is a woman who has shut herself off from the world she used to know. Now she is ready to rejoin the human race. This message is vital, not only to the story, but to us as humans. As we return to our normal lives, we must strive to embrace what life has to offer. We can be consumed by negativity. We are inundated by it daily, but for a brief time in the theatre we can forget those troubles. I hope when you leave the theatre you are not only singing and dancing down the aisles, but [will] spread the message of this show out into the world encouraging young things to grow.
