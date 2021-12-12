Native American painter featured in new exhibit

NEW YORK — The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian in New York will present “Dakota Modern: The Art of Oscar Howe” March 11, 2022.
The retrospective exhibition traces the artistic development of painter Oscar Howe (1915–1983). The arc of his career began with early conventional work created while he was in high school in the 1930s and continued through the emergence of his own innovative and abstract approach to painting in the 1950s and 1960s.
The exhibition will be on view through Sept. 11, 2022. After it closes in New York, it will be on view at the Portland Art Museum in Portland, Ore., and then the South Dakota Art Museum at South Dakota State University in Brookings.
One of the 20th century’s most innovative Native American painters, Howe committed his artistic career to the preservation, relevance and ongoing expression of his Yanktonai Dakota culture. He proved that art could be simultaneously modern and embedded in customary Očhéthi Šakówiŋ (Sioux) culture and aesthetics — to him there was no contradiction. Howe challenged the art establishment’s preconceptions and definitions of Native American painting. In doing so, he catalyzed a movement among Native artists to express their individuality rather than conforming to an established style that limits artistic expression.
The exhibition was developed in collaboration with Portland Art Museum and curated by Kathleen Ash-Milby (Navajo), curator of Native American art.
“We are finally at a point in the 21st century where we can recognize the impact and complexity of Oscar Howe’s incredible work as both Native American and modern American art,” Ash-Milby said. “This project is a long overdue recognition of his contribution to the field that we hope will establish Howe’s place as a 20th-century modernist.”
An accompanying exhibition catalog, “Dakota Modern: The Art of Oscar Howe,” published by the National Museum of the American Indian, will be available at the opening of the exhibition. The book features the most extensive representation of Howe’s artworks to date and examines his life as artist and educator.
As the first multi-authored publication to present the full scope of his career, Dakota Modern secures Howe’s legacy as a contemporary Native artist and positions his work within an expanded global history of modernism.
The museum’s George Gustav Heye Center is located in the Alexander Hamilton U.S. Custom House at One Bowling Green in New York City. For additional information, including hours and directions, visit AmericanIndian.si.edu.
