NORTH EAST — Beneath flashy lights, expensive clothes and intricate skin care routines, rage boils over in New York City’s Upper West Side in Milburn Stone Theatre’s production of the “American Psycho” musical.
Based on the Brad Easton Ellis novel that in turn inspired the 2000 psychological horror film of the same name, “American Psycho” follows Patrick Bateman, a young Wall Street banker with a penchant for the finer things in life — and death.
Bateman pals around New York City with his friends, donning designer clothes to attend the most “in” restaurants and clubs. But when he is alone, he devolves into darkness and delusion, killing off colleagues and strangers alike.
With shows on Oct. 11-13 and 18-20 at Cecil College’s Milburn Stone Theatre, “American Psycho” could be just what audiences are craving to get in the mood for a haunting Halloween season. For ticket prices and showtimes, visit www.milburnstone.com.
Director Andrew Mitchell, who is also MST’s artistic director, said that unlike other shows that the theater has performed, this production was largely uncharted territory. That’s because aside from its 2013 London premiere, a 2015 Off-Broadway workshop, and a short run on Broadway in 2016, “American Psycho” has only been performed in a handful of theaters.
Mitchell said he is proud that “American Psycho” will be making its east coast regional debut — excluding the Broadway production — at MST.
Although audiences may not yet be familiar with the show, Mitchell said the musical will appeal to those who enjoy theater that pushes boundaries.
“If you’re a fan of the book, if you loved the movie with Christian Bale, if you’re interested in theater that hasn’t had a chance yet to find an audience, this is the show for you,” he said. “Right now, there’s not a lot of weird theater or dangerous theater or off-putting theater that’s in our season. In general, these are the types of shows that need to find more of an audience, so we’re hoping that audiences will take a chance and experience the show because I guarantee once they’ve seen the show they will be less intimidated by the subject matter and by the context of the show.”
Audiences familiar with the “American Psycho” movie can expect less gore with MST’s stage production. But Mitchell cautioned that the show is still recommended for mature audiences, and includes depictions of violence, sexual acts and strong language.
While it is a different medium than the book and movie, the stage production still is very much a thriller which “delves into the human psyche; materialism; needs versus wants; the idea of what being alive, being awake, being present is truly about,” Mitchell said.
In contrast with the themes of materialism and status-seeking greed that fill the show, set designers William Bryant and Brandon Gorin opted for a minimalist set. The stark white background offers a blank canvas for the lighting and projections, designed by Patrick Yarrington, to create electrifying — and often sinister — visuals.
Gorin drew inspiration from an eclectic array of sources: butcher shops, recording studios, anechoic chambers, and a 20th century figurative painter.
The walls of the set are lined with tiles that the crew made out of PVC roofing as a nod to Bateman’s interest in music.
“It’s not actually in the play, but in the Brad Easton Ellis book music is an important part of his world but he specifically talks about how he hates live music and everything has to be recorded,” Gorin said. “So I wanted to make a space where in a live theater everything felt recorded.”
In addition to the recording studio influence, Gorin said he was also inspired by anechoic chambers, rooms designed to completely absorb sound.
“I love the visual of what happens if you walk into a quiet room and just start screaming at the top of your lungs, and that’s what this play feels like,” he said.
In designing the set, Gorin said he wanted to embrace a sort of “lush ugliness” that is found in the juxtaposition between external beauty and internal chaos in Bateman’s world.
“For such an ugly show, it’s a really pretty show,” he said. “It takes a lot of pride in its macabreness.”
In that vein, Gorin drew inspiration from paintings by 20th century artist Francis Bacon.
“The first paintings that he ever did was three figures at the base of the cross, and it’s really upsetting. It’s like Picasso if Picasso had a really rough weekend,” Gorin said. “He does those same paintings again at the end of his career and they’re really lush and they are full of life but they’re still not pleasant to look at. That was one of the images that I pulled from in this show and one of the big set things in the show.”
The color black is often used as a way to conceal things, Bryant said, referring specifically to vantablack, one of the darkest known materials which can absorb nearly all visible light. Bryant and Gorin decided to go in the opposite direction and use a white set to put the characters on full display.
“[Vantablack] absorbs so much light that your brain literally cannot process the absence of things,” Bryant said. “Especially for theater, theater is so used to a black world where things disappear into the blackness. But here, everything is white.”
Although the play takes place in 1989, Mitchell said the show’s themes are still relatable in 2019.
“I don’t know if it’s astounding or sad, but either way there’s so many moments that you can relate to 2019 that were talked about in 1989,” he said. “Certainly we still have a very materialistic society where we want certain fashion brands and certain ideas. Maybe there weren’t Instagram influencers in 1989, but they were all on television on the Home Shopping Network. The platform has changed, the message remains the same.”
Heather Bounds, who plays Bateman’s secretary, Jean, said one of the things that makes “American Psycho” a great show is the timeless quality of that need for self-reflection on humanity’s darker sides.
“I think the biggest thing currently with a show like ‘American Psycho’ is just turning that mirror on yourself and kind of just showing people what everyone is capable of, what everyone has,” she said. “It’s a very cynical way of showing it, but I think this show has a certain timelessness in that it’s all about what you as a human can do.”
Jean serves as an island of good in the sea of chaos throughout the show, according to Bounds.
“She’s a really sweet, kind of naive character, which is kind of crazy in this universe,” she said. “Jean’s entertaining; she’s kind of the grounding force in the show. She brings us back to reality.”
That naivete presented a challenge for Bounds because while she knows what is going on in the rest of the show, Jean is entirely unaware.
“I did have a bit of challenge and honestly it comes from being that one character that doesn’t quite fit in with everyone else,” she said. “I have to remind myself that Jean doesn’t know what’s happening, that Jean has this very pure image of Patrick as this driven, passionate man. She has no idea what’s going on behind all that, whereas I as the performer do know that. It’s a little difficult to separate that, but it’s a challenge that I’m ready to face.”
Bounds said her favorite part of this production is a scene involving a couch, although audiences will have to come see the show for more specifics.
“My favorite part of the show is this really chilling monologue in the second act where things kind of start to fall apart and the actor who portrays Patrick does an amazing job, so it’s really fun to watch,” she said.
With a show like “American Psycho” that has not yet been widely performed, Bounds said this two-week run is a chance for audiences to view the production in a completely unique way.
“It’s a show that hasn’t been performed a lot so you don’t know what to expect,” she said. “It’s really mysterious and it’s one of those shows that no matter how many times it gets done, it’s never going to come out the same. So this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance; it’s now or never.”
