Although much of her life was shrouded in mystery and obscurity, Moll Dyer has been the subject of television shows, movies, books, songs, a ballet and even has a sandwich named in her honor at a local eatery. And beginning this weekend, the Leonardtown native will be the centerpiece of an annual celebration.
On Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to noon at Tudor Hall at the Moll Dyer Rock the official start to the annual celebration begins. There will be music performed by David Norris, The Moll Dyer Stone by Janis Russello and more in Leonardtown. It is also rumored that Moll Dyer herself may make an appearance. This is just the start to the day with other events ranging from scavenger hunts to music and dance, and there’s no charge.
The annual “Moll Dyer Day” will celebrate the famous former local resident who was initially revered for her work as a healer, but following a bitterly cold winter and influenza epidemic, she was deemed by some responsible and accused of of witchcraft. Fueled by the hysteria, the town burned Dyer’s house and she escaped to the woods where she was later found with one hand frozen to a rock and the other pointing to the sky, or so the story goes.
Legend has it that Dyer placed a curse on the rock and the surrounding land shortly before her death in February 1698, and it is rumored that anyone who touches the rock will become dizzy and potentially fall ill. Of course, historians contend that no historical evidence actual supports the assertion that Dyer was a witch. The St. Mary’s Count Historical Society understands her as a person who was persecuted from which the term “Be Kind” was adopted by the organizers.
“Certainly, the legend of Moll Dyer and her name is one of the best known aspects of this community,” said Peter LaPorte, the executive director of the St. Mary’s County Historical Society “The Moll Dyer legend provides continued fascination within the community and beyond.”
Dyer was born in England in 1634 and arrived in the United States in 1677 in Dorchester County before relocating to St. Mary’s County. Prior to her arrival in the U.S., La Porte noted that Doll stopped at St. Kitt’s where she may have attained some herbal expertise and knowledge of voodoo.
Prior to last year’s dedication, the rock that Dyer cursed was moved from the town’s Old Jail, where it had rested for 50 years, to Tudor Hall Manor, site of the St. Mary’s County Historical Society, where the organization oversees the preservation of the important piece of Southern Maryland history. Since then a platform and protective shelter have been built to protect the rock, whose visitors often leave trinkets and other small gifts for Dyer.
