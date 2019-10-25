NORTH EAST — When Cecil College’s Milburn Stone Theatre opened submissions at the beginning of September for their first-ever film festival, they hoped to receive 10 to 15 entries, according to MST Artistic Director Andrew Mitchell.
But by the end of that month, the North East-area theater had received more than 1,500 entries, causing the submission deadline to be moved up from Oct. 21 to Oct. 1. At the end of the day on Oct. 1, MST had received more than 2,600 entries for their Cecil County Independent Film Festival, Mitchell said.
“We’re very fortunate that we’ve had so many people submit their films for the first year of this festival,” he said. “It’s a good sign that in the next year or two we’re going to really see this thing blossom and grow into something hopefully that will garner more attention locally and internationally.”
The film festival will be held at MST on Dec. 6-8 with a few two-hour blocks of film showings per day. Organizers are still determining the cost of admission, but they are planning to offer festival passes as well as individual block passes to make the event as affordable to attendees as possible, Mitchell said.
Of the more than 2,600 submissions, 366 entries came from within the United States. The remaining entries were submitted from filmmakers around the world, from India to Spain to France to Brazil to numerous other countries, according to Mitchell.
“These films come as close as Cecil County and as far as Ukraine, Russia, Japan, Latvia, Iran, and different parts of Africa,” he said. “We have films literally that were submitted from all over the actual world for this film festival.”
Mitchelle said the international appeal that this festival has garnered can be attributed simply to the fact that filmmakers are looking for any chance to show their work, especially as they are vying to be recognized among a sea of their fellow artists.
“Filmmakers are always looking for new homes, new ways and new audiences to show their films,” he said.
Mitchell said the idea for the film festival was born after realizing the lack of film presence in Cecil County. There are no movie theaters in the county, and the closest ones are in neighboring Harford County, Md., and New Castle County, Del.
Earlier this year, MST announced a “Cult Classic Film Series,” which will kick off with a showing of “Hocus Pocus” at 8 p.m. Nov. 1, to help fill the county’s cinematic void. A full list of showings can be found at milburnstone.com.
Other parts of Maryland hold their own annual film festivals, including the Queen City Film Festival in Cumberland, Chesapeake Film Festival in Easton, Ocean City Film Festival, Annapolis Film Festival, Maryland International Film Festival in Hagerstown, Bethesda Film Fest, Nepal America International Film Festival in Hyattsville, North Beach American Film Festival, AFI DOCS in Silver Spring and Maryland Film Festival in Baltimore.
But aside from the Cecil County Public Library’s annual Teen Film Festival, which welcomes short film submissions from teens in grades 6-12, Mitchell said there is no Cecil County film festival open for all to participate in.
A self-described film buff, Mitchell felt a duty of sorts to meet this need he saw in the county, and that MST could offer a solution.
“It felt almost like a necessity that we create something so that independent filmmakers, filmmakers in Cecil County, or also for us now filmmakers from all over the world … [could] show their films that are independent to audiences in Cecil County,” he said.
Festival organizers received films of varying lengths and genres, from a documentary about mental health and suicide prevention from the United Kingdom to a Ukrainian short film about a weightlifter.
With the unexpected amount of submissions, Mitchell said they are still narrowing down the entries and have not yet decided how many films will be shown at the festival.
“Right now we’re going through the process of weeding through and going through these films,” he said.
In the meantime, Mitchell said organizers are looking for volunteers to help with tasks such as ushering at the festival itself or promoting the event leading up to December. To get involved, people can contact MST at 410-287-1037
Although this year’s festival will cover three days of films, Mitchell said organizers are already considering expanding the event to five days next year, however, that possibility will be driven by the demand from audiences and the number of submissions they receive in the future.
“If the audiences come out to see independent films, we will certainly show it,” he said. “We’ve got to kind of find that sweet spot in the middle of having audiences want to come out to see these films as much as we want to promote and show them. But we can promise and say that the films you’re going to see at this independent film festival are not ones you’re going to see at home on Netflix. You’re going to see them here first if you’re going to see them anywhere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.