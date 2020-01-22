CECIL COUNTY — Two Cecil County theaters won a total of three awards in BroadwayWorld.com‘s Baltimore regional competition.
Street Lamp Community Theater in Rising Sun earned “Best Choreography,” and Cecil College’s Milburn Stone Theatre in North East took home two “Best Actor” victories.
Aidan Briggs won “Best Actor in a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)” for MST’s “Evita” and Michael Crowley won “Best Actor in a Play (Non-Equity)” for MST’s “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.” Meanwhile, Bambi Johnson won “Best Choreography” for SLCT’s “Newsies.”
Andrew Mitchell, artistic director at MST, said Briggs and Crowley are well-deserving of their wins.
“They are both incredibly talented and wonderful performers,” he said. “We were excited to have them work on these shows to begin with, and we’re certainly very thrilled that audiences and people all over the greater Baltimore area voted for them to also get this acknowledgement.”
In MST’s February 2019 production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” Crowley played Christopher Boone, a 15-year-old, autistic, British mathematician who tries to solve the mysterious death of his neighbor’s dog.
Briggs played the narrator Che in MST’s June 2019 production of “Evita,” in which Juan and Eva Perón climb the social and political ladder together as President and First Lady of Argentina.
Mitchell said both actors gave “unique and powerful performances.”
“Aidan got to show off the physical chops and prowess to do Che in ‘Evita,’ and he was remarkable in that,” he said. “Michael was a truly transformative performance to do ‘Curious Incident.’ It was a role that required him to not just emotionally attach to a role but also physically attach to what that character needed to do on stage.”
Laura Woods, executive director of SLCT, was not overly surprised that Johnson was voted “Best Choreographer” in the Baltimore region.
“She’s an amazing choreographer,” Woods said. “She’s a great director as well, but people go do her shows just to get taught by her in dance.”
Johnson both choreographed and directed SLCT’s production of “Newsies,” which ran at Rising Sun High School in December 2018.
Woods said she is looking forward to Johnson’s return to SLCT, where she will direct and choreograph the theater’s upcoming production of “Mamma Mia” in May.
Last year, in the BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards for 2018, SLCT won best theater in the Baltimore region and Jessica Brockmeyer won “Best Actress in a Play (Non Equity)” for her portrayal of Mary Lynn “M’Lynn” Eatenton in the theater’s production of “Steel Magnolias.”
Nominations are submitted and voted on by BroadwayWorld.com readers.
Mitchell thanked the people who voted for MST in the categories where they emerged victorious — and even in the categories that the theater did not win but was nominated for.
“We’re certainly very thankful that people wanted to vote and people thought so highly of these two performances … While we only won in these two categories, we were nominated for several and we had a lot of votes,” he said.
MST is coming off a three-day run of “Romeo and Juliet” this past weekend. The theater’s next production will be “Chicago,” which will run Feb. 14-16 and 21-23. Tickets and information for that show and others can be found at milburnstone.com.
In the meantime, MST will be continuing their Cult Classic Film Series with a double feature showing of Panos Cosmatos’ “Beyond the Black Rainbow” and “Mandy” at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., respectively, on Friday, Jan. 31. Tickets are $7 for each show, but $12 if attending both films.
Mitchell described the films as “twisted” and “visually stunning” horror movies.
SLCT is heading into the first weekend of its production of “Heathers the Musical: High School Edition.” The show will run Jan. 24-26, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1-2. Tickets are $15 and are available for purchase at streetlampproductions.org.
