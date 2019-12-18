NORTH EAST — Cecil College’s Milburn Stone Theatre recognized the winners of its inaugural Cecil County Independent Film Festival, which was held for the first time Dec. 6 to 8.
The festival featured 10 showing blocks with about 60 films, narrowed down from the more than 2,600 submissions that the festival committee received ahead of the October deadline.
From that crop of about 60 films, the festival committee and MST staff bestowed awards upon 9 winners in various categories. Audience members selected 6 winners, and special achievement and recognition awards were given to four other films.
2019 Award Winners:
- Best Short: “Little Sicily,” Director: Nina Juliano
- Best Short, International: “Paris You Got Me,” Director: Julie Boehm
- Best Short, Documentary: “Slavery’s Children, 4 Incredible Stories of Survival,” Director Gordon DelGiorno, Producer Michaelangelo Rodriguez
- Best Short, Documentary, International: “A Study In Red,” Director: Pouria Kazemi
- Best Short Form Animation: “Deadlock,” Director: João Filipe Correia da Silva
- Best Film: “The Reprogramming of Jeremy,” Director Gail Wagner
- Best Film, International: “Carga,” Director Bruno Gascon
- Best Film, Documentary: “Catonsville, Music City Maryland,” Director: JD Barth
- Best Film, Documentary, International: “A Heavy Metal Civilization,” Director(s): Maila-Kaarina Rantanen, Cristina Ornellas
2019 Audience Award Winners:
- Best Short: “Summer Hill,” Director: Tyler C. Peterson
- Best Short, International: “Weightlifter,” Director: Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchu
- Best Short, Documentary: “Yvonne’s Kitchen,” Director: Camille Howard
- Best Film: “Space Princess,” Director: John Lasher
- Best Film, International: “Eden,” Director: Robbie Walsh
- Runner-up: Best Film, International: “Scumbag,” Director: Mars Roberge
Special Achievement/Recognition Awards:
- Raymond Harrington, for “The Lost Motion Pictures of Brandywine Springs”
- Samuel White, for “Faithful”
- Marshall Gibbs, for “The Players”
- Max Remmler, for “Sleep Is For The Week”
Andrew Mitchell, the artistic director of MST and the festival chair, expressed gratitude on behalf of the festival comittee.
“The Festival would like to thank all filmmakers who submitted, were selected and who came out to the festival,” Mitchell said.
According to Mitchell, the film festival will be returning in 2020 and the festival committee will convene in February with plans to open the next call for submissions in May.
Mitchell encouraged this year’s filmmakers to submit their work again when the time comes for next year’s festival.
“As a filmmaker who has previously have a film in our festival cycle we would love to work with you again,” he said. “Please reach out with any new or recent projects and we will short list your work.”
The film festival is also looking to expand its committee base for for film selection, marketing and volunteering. Those interested should contact Mitchell at amitchell@cecil.edu.
