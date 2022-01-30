The Maryland Writers’ Association created the Writers’ Round Table Program to encourage writers, poets, playwrights and authors through monthly articles and activities.|
The Notable Maryland Author articles and associated Fun With Words writers’ prompts are the centerpiece of the program. Each month, Southern Maryland Newspapers will feature a Maryland Writer’s Association article about an author. Marylanders are encouraged to read the articles and try their hand at the writing prompts each month.
Author: Wayne Thomas Batson
Quote:“Dead heroes do nothing to protect their people tomorrow.” — Wayne Thomas Batson
Genre: Fantasy/speculative fiction — Fiction that incorporates magical, otherworldly components into the narrative. The setting is entirely fictional but still contains elements that resemble the real world.
Sample viewing list: “The Door Within” trilogy, “The Dark Sea Annals” and “Isle of Swords.”
Batson, the author of the “The Door Within trilogy,” was born in Seabrook in 1968. He had an adventurous childhood and adolescence that included building forts in the woods, crabbing and crayfishing in bays, ponds, and bayous, playing lead guitar in a heavy metal band, and teaching tennis lessons at the local recreation center.
He attended Gabriel DuVal Senior High School where he wrote for the school’s newspaper and literary magazine, was voted “Most Talented” in his senior year, and said his senior goal was, “to become a published author.”
Little did he know that God had even greater plans for him which eventually included a front page article in the Washington Post, and National TV with Fox and Friends.
Batson became a Howard County school teacher, teaching Reading and English to middle school students. His first writing came about because of his students. Many times he could not find the “right” story to go with a certain lesson, so, he’d write the story he needed.
But the spark that led Batson to write seriously was when his students challenged him to complete one of the homework assignment he’d given them. Batson’s story was 17 pages written in green ink on looseleaf paper and his students loved it. They asked Batson to make it into a movie and the resukt was “The Door Within” trilogy.
Batson is a lifetime lover of all things fantastic, creepy, and/or peculiar. He says he writes Fantasy or Speculative Fiction because he believes that “deep down, we all dream of other worlds and long to do something that matters.” He describes Tolkien and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy as his gateway to the genre of fantasy, and stated, “I’d have never become a fantasy author if it weren’t for his epic works. I reread it every chance I get.”
“The Door Within” trilogy was published in 2006 and a year later he wrote “Isle of Swords” and in 2008 its sequel “Isle of Fire.”
To date, he has penned or coauthored seventeen novels and has sold well over half a million copies and gives thanks to God for the abundant life he’s been given.
He and his wife, Mary Lu, raised four children and live in Eldersburg.
Fun With Words
The MWA invites you to have fun writing Fantasy like Batson. With just 100 words, place a character into a setting that is entirely fictional but still contains elements that resemble the real world. Title your work and submit to: https://marylandwriters.org/Notable_Maryland_Authors by the 22nd of the month to receive an MWA Fun With Words submission certificate. Selected responses will be published with next month’s article as well as posted on the MWA website.
Last month readers were asked to write high society romance like Connie Briscoe and create a high society character or characters and reveal the dilemma they are facing. Here are some responses:
Unfavorable Balance of Trade
Malthus Bierce drifted tonight through his one-man show at Billingsgate House, an Annapolis Queen Anne-style mansion converted into an art gallery. An hour into the show, he fought the urge to flee home to his studio in Solomons.
A charge like that of a Tesla coil built up in him, crackling, powered by these ultrarich benefactors and their subtle racism. One woman asked him where he’d shoplifted his first art supplies. When another crone wanted to hear his “ghetto-to-garret-to-gallery” story, Malthus, glowering, without a word, escaped out a rear door, a door known in another time as the servants’ entrance.
Lawrence McGuire,
Waldorf
The Perfect Counter Fit
Buffy and Bob were arguing again. This time about dinner. Decades of “togetherness” had caused the couple to realize they were complete opposites. She was late. He was punctual. He was sloppy. She was neat. Then, at once, our couple remembered the night they met 30 years before. She was eating sushi. He was eating a corn dog. They nodded at one another. Bob grabbed a tie. Buffy dolled-up with a tight sweater and daring skirt. Moments later they headed off to the place where it all began: The mall food court. Another first date of sorts. Opposites really do attract.
Steve Baker,
Hughesville
The MWA is a 33-year-old state-wide association dedicated to encouraging and mentoring Maryland writers, poets, playwrights, and authors. For more information, go to www.MarylandWriters.org.
