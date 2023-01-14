Libraries across the state are participating in the first-ever Career Success Month, a collaborative effort to enhance Maryland’s workforce, that will run through Feb. 17.
Career Success Month will provide customers with a broad spectrum of guidance on business, job advancement, career goals, and legal considerations.
“Ensuring career success and workforce development is integral to the curriculum of public libraries in Maryland,” said Howard County Library System Adult Learning and Innovation Specialist Rohini Gupta, who is spearheading the project. “We realize the importance of navigating legal issues for entrepreneurs, the employed, as well as job seekers. Thus, our goal is to present actionable and high-value information for our community during Career Success Month.”
The program is part of Maryland Libraries Together, a statewide initiative sponsored, in part, by the Maryland State Library Agency.
The keynote speaker for this inaugural event will be serial entrepreneur and investor Kathryn Finney, who is the founder and managing general partner of Genius Guild, a Chicago-based venture fund that invests in scalable businesses led by Black founders using innovation to build and promote healthy communities.
A Yale-trained epidemiologist, Finney founded the organization digitalundivided after selling her media company, The Budget Fashionista, making her one of the first Black women to successfully exit a startup. Her new book, “Build The Damn Thing: How to Start a Successful Business if You’re Not a Rich White Guy,” launched in June 2022 and appeared on the Wall Street Journal’s list of bestselling books in its first week of release.
Career Success Month will be followed by a series of events across the state, including Lawyer in the Library, Trademark Law, Goal Setting for Success, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.