Eric Coon and Leslie Boyden recently published their book “Retirement Conquered: How To Secure A Stress-Free and Confident Retirement” through Amazon KDP.
The Port Republic couple, who grew up in Maryland and have lived in Southern Maryland since 2005, said they “love working with other local business owners to help them succeed in making Southern Maryland a destination place for visitors.”
The couple also added that they are very passionate people who love God and family and “the kind of people that will give you straight to the point information. We believe in integrity and high standards of ethics. We want to be able to give back. We want clients for life and not just for a day.”
The book is available at www.retirementconquered.com.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
We haver been writing for 2½ years. We decided that we needed to have a larger presence within our industry, and so with the help of our marketing organization we wrote this book.
What inspires you
to write?
Our passion to help as many people as we can to secure a stress-free and confident retirement.
Do you consider writing to be a career? No not really, our career is helping those who need help to become financially independent. Our book is just one way we to get our message out to a larger audience. We are financial advisors.
What kind of writing process do you use?
We use a combination of narrative and persuasive writing to get our message across. We want to tell a story using our own experiences in life, and connect them to documented studies on why we choose certain types of retirement strategies to help our clients achieve their own goals for a fulfilling retirement.
Who are some of
your favorite authors and why?
Brett Kitchen and Ethan Kapp, who wrote “Wealth Beyond Wallstreet,” Caleb Gulliams’ The AND Asset,” David McKnight who wrote “The Power of Zero” and Ellen Shultz, who wrote “Retirement Heist.” All of these books and authors are about shedding light into your personal retirement, and strategies to help individuals understand how to look at their own retirement in ways to achieve financial independence.
What are you working on now?
We have been writing articles for various retiree magazines. We are also thinking about our next book while we continue to market this one.
Please include a
brief description of your book
Our book is to help individuals build and secure a rock solid retirement. We provide sound advice and practical applications for saving for retirement. We are the creators of the S.I.G.H.T. Code, a process that address the five key areas when planning for retirement.
Please include an
excerpt from the book
When it comes to retirement planning, having a clear vision of what you want your retirement to be like is essential in achieving your goals. You must know where you want to end up, well before you get there. You must put your vision into focus to plan correctly.
The S.I.G.H.T Code provides a plan, a path, and a vision that will eliminate stress and fear. Anxiety will be banished, and you’ll be able to live your retirement in peace. Nothing is worse than living with the dreadful stress that comes when you’re not properly prepared. You’re held captive by circumstances rather than being free to live a secure life.
