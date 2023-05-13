Kristy Stevens is about to publish her book “Anesu’s Tree” through Dorrance Publishing Publishing.
The 35-year-old White Plains resident said the book is in the final review stages and will be available shortly.
Stevens, who is a Development Associate for Student Veterans of America, graduated from Oxon Hill High School in 2005 and Grace College in 2009.
Her hobbies are writing and composing music, and writing poetry, short plays and children’s literature.
The book will be available at www.amazon.com.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
I started writing music and poetry over 20 years ago and became interested in other areas of writing. I explored writing plays and children’s literature during COVID as a way to bond with my daughter and son who love to read creative and fun stories.
What inspires you to write?
My children inspire me to write and grow and further my skills as a writer. I love to read to them and spend time with them in a good book.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
I consider writing to be a hobby and passion used to develop my skills and explore the imagination but I love the possibility of one day making writing my career. I love doing what I love.
What kind of writing process do you use?
For me, there is no set process to write but tapping into my imagination. The sky really is the limit when it comes to writing a story. You can create a new world, character or whatever you want.
Who are some of your favorite authors and why?
Some of my favorite children’s authors are Nancy Redd, Sharee Miller and Matthew A. Cherry. They all address cultural issues in the black community that some black children will go through. When my daughter sees another girl that looks like her in a book, it makes her smile and she can relate.
How much do you feel they influence your own writing?
They have helped me to be open minded in my writing. To address unpopular issues and to explore the unexplored.
What are you working on now?
I have tapped into the world of playwriting next and I absolutely love it. I am working on my first full length play competition! There may also be a sequel to “Anesu’s Tree, you never know.”
What do you want readers to know about you?
I want readers to know that I believe a child is never too young to learn about other cultures, perspectives, and global issues. The literature and the arts are perfect mediums to explore strong themes and tell unique stories.
Please include a brief description of your book
“Anesu’s Tree” is a heartwarming story about a young girl going on an exciting journey with her friend to get fruit for her family from the village’s fruit tree. Anesu has a sour plum tree in her village and she finds great joy in picking the fruit and going with her mother to sell them at their local market. On her adventure, she enjoys many surprises that lead her to love and appreciate the simple things in life.
Please include an excerpt from the book
“I tell a friend to come with me,
to laugh and play on my journey.
Along the way we collect rocks,
then draw in sand and play hopscotch.”
