Local author Edward C. Davenport recently self-published his latest book “The Mainliner Explosion” on Dec. 1.
The Lusby author said he took the “wait, hope and pray” out of publishing by using self-publishing giant Lulu.
The book tells the story of the Nov. 1, 1955, crash of Flight 629, which claimed 44 lives.
Davenport has previously published “Skyjacked:Tales of D.B. Cooper and Other Mysterious Criminals of the Air.”
The 319-page black-and-white paperback “The Mainliner Explosion” is available for $20 at www.lulu.com.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
I was a student in the adult education program [and] I took up writing only because my instructor practically harassed me to do so.
What inspires you to write?
I do not consider writing to be a pleasurable experience. I began writing a monthly column to challenge certain claims being put forth to delegitimize historical figures and whitewash history. As a thinking person, it is not within my ability to allow these claims to go unchallenged.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
Certainly not a lucrative one.
What kind of writing process do you use?
Countering disinformation is a full-time job. There is seldom a moment of the day that I am not monitoring the news for bias.
Who are some of your favorite authors?
I certainly enjoyed Donald E. Westlake’s “Sam Holt” stories. I no longer have time for fiction.
What are you working on now?
A short story collection of true crime stories.
Please include an excerpt from the book that you feel is compelling for local readers.
By the time the inspectors had gathered up the mail, it was almost midnight. A piercing wind blew down across the darkened fields from mountaintops, drenched in snow. The palest of moonlight would occasionally slither out from behind the cloudy black sky — casting eerie and silent shadows across the ground. Few words were spoken among the men, who mostly stood silently sipping coffee from their thermoses. They shared one thought, though, and it was a belief that the crash of Flight 629 had been nothing short of a maniacal mass murder.
The postal inspectors had some initial suspicions about the blast that destroyed the plane. In their minds, the lack of blackened and scorched metal parts was an indication of commercial dynamite – a belief shared by the farmers who lived along the flight path of the doomed airliner. More than one said that they recognized the odor of dynamite in the wreckage. Continuing with this thought, the Inspectors considered where the dynamite would have been located and decided there were three likely places it could have been hidden. Either the dynamite had been concealed into the passenger compartment, or as a piece of mail wrapped unassumingly, and tucked into a mail bag. Had someone used the U.S. Mail to commit the airborne massacre? Finally, it may have been hidden in a piece of luggage. The inspectors took the time to smell each piece of mail as it was found, specifically searching for the distinct odor of dynamite, but none was detected, and they completed the process of retrieving the mail.
As the night wore on, the inspectors met up with young people who had successfully eluded police blockades by slipping past cords strung from patrol cars in order to see the disaster up close. The teens informed them that a large amount of mail could be found in the fields adjacent to Little Thompson River. So the Inspectors got back into their vehicles and drove further south. This time, they had to climb a barbed wire fence and trek through wet marshes before they happened upon a large amount of mail scattered over the landscape in a north-south pattern that extended for nearly a mile.
It was miserable business. The men spread out to search through frozen, soggy areas, while the wind howled in their faces. The area they were covering was becoming wider, and the men worked well apart, each going on their own findings. Before they were done, they found themselves five miles south of the main crash site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.