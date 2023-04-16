River Sweep Jane Machin Photo 2022.jpg

Jane Machin, Donna Nichols and Debbie McKeown, members of the Harbor of Grace Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, collect trash and debris on Revolution Street in Havre de Grace during River Sweep in 2022. Last year more than 225 volunteers collected over 10 tons of trash in Harford and Cecil counties during the annual event in honor of Earth Day.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JANE MACHIN

Darlington, Md. – Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway’s 23rd annual River Sweep, a volunteer shoreline cleanup in celebration of Earth Day, will take place rain or shine Saturday, April 22, in Havre de Grace, Conowingo, Perryville, Port Deposit, Charlestown and on Garrett Island.


