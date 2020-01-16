NORTH EAST — William Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers cross paths again on Cecil College’s Milburn Stone Theatre’s stage in the community college’s production of “Romeo and Juliet.”
The play will run for one weekend only Jan. 17-19 at the North East-area theater. Show will be performed at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available for purchase at milburnstone.com.
In taking on “Romeo and Juliet,” director Melissa Redfield said she felt a lot of pressure to do justice to one of Shakespeare’s most well-known works while also bringing her own touch to Verona.
“This play has been around for hundreds of years, so how do you make it unique and how do you make it your own?” she said.
Redfield found herself inspired by a particular interaction when Romeo arrives at Juliet’s balcony.
Juliet says “If they (her family) do see thee they will murder thee,” to which Romeo responds “Alack, there lies more peril in thine eye than 20 of their swords. Look thou but sweet, and I am proof against their enmity.”
“I read this one line that Romeo said and I was like ‘This is the flirtiest line I have ever heard,’” Redfield said.
Yet she had never heard it performed in that way, so she decided to lean into the flirtation more.
Redfield said the language of Shakespeare’s works, while “the greatest tool that we have,” can also be a hurdle to audiences who do not understand Elizabethan English.
“How do we make sure the audience — who’s maybe not used to hearing these words in this particular order or maybe they’re not used to hearing some of these words [at all] — how do we make it obvious to them that they understand what’s happening,” she said.
On top of that, the actors must speak quickly to keep up with the roughly two-hour pace that Shakespeare intended for the play.
To make “Romeo and Juliet” more easily relatable to contemporary audiences, Redfield sought to modernize this production while still retaining the original language of the script.
Redfield admits that modernizing “Romeo and Juliet” and other Shakespearean plays has been done plenty of times over. But the ways in which this particular production takes on that task is unique, she said.
“I felt a lot of freedom in the fact that I didn’t feel obliged to cast everyone by the traditional gender. Originally, Shakespeare was all performed by men or boys. I cast a woman as Capulet (Juliet’s father) because genuinely Christine was the best person to me to portray that, the emotional arc of that character.”
Alliyah Thorpe, who plays Juliet, said the role of Capulet’s daughter was a dream role for her.
“Juliet was [Shakespeare’s] first strong female lead and she just always resonated with me,” Thorpe said. “She was always my favorite character, so playing her is literally a dream for me.”
While some audiences might perceive the young lovers as naive and blinded by lust, Thorpe said Juliet represents a refusal to let other people make decisions for you.
“There are so many times in the play where people are basically making decisions for her,” she said. “They’re not even really telling her to do something. They’re just like ‘This is what you’re doing,’ and she goes against that most of the time … She’s so focused on what she wants and how she wants her life to be and she doesn’t let people falter that for her.”
In the play, Juliet is approaching her 14th birthday, but Thorpe is 24 years old in real life.
Thorpe said she has had to channel her “inner teenager” to some extent, but Redfield also told her not to focus too much on Juliet’s age and for the actress to just make Juliet her own.
“My Juliet is maybe a little bit more mature than if she was traditionally played by a 14-year-old, but I still think that it works,” Thorpe said. “She’s a beautiful character.”
Additionally, Thorpe said the role of Juliet has historically been played by mostly white actresses. This production is a departure from that as Thorpe is black — a difference that she said is refreshing in 2020 and helps make the play even more relatable to contemporary audiences.
Thorpe said it is exciting to challenge expectations and beauty standards in a play that often equates Juliet’s pale skin with how beautiful she is.
“It’s an honor to play a role like this, that’s historically played by white women, as a person of color … It’s 2020, so people should be fairly OK with it, but it just isn’t as common,” she said.
Frank Mancino plays Friar Lawrence, who acts as an advisor to both Romeo and Juliet.
The play was first performed more than four centuries ago, but Mancino said many of the messages in the piece still hold true today.
Among those timeless themes are the ideas that communication is often thwarted by timing, and that miscommunication often leads to terrible ends, according to Mancino.
“Even though we have so many more means to communicate [today], we often don’t at the right time, and that’s Shakespeare’s point. It’s a question of timing, not just the ability to communicate,” he said.
Mancino said the play also highlights the role of chance in events that occur.
“[Friar Lawrence is] often saying ‘Ah, what an unkind hour is guilty of this lamentable chance.’ To him, it’s a matter of fortune turning … So much of this rests on mischance: the lack of a letter making it on time, the impulse of the father to marry the daughter off right away because she’s grieving so much for the cousin.”
Christopher Malone plays Romeo Montague, Juliet’s love interest. Like Redfield, Thorpe and Mancino, Malone was first introduced to “Romeo and Juliet” in high school.
Malone read the play as a freshman at Perryville High School and he remembers loving the character Tybalt. When it came time to audition for the production at MST, Malone had hoped to get the role of Tybalt — though he said he is certainly not complaining that he was cast as Romeo instead.
Playing Romeo requires Malone to think back to his younger self, according to the actor.
“There are parts where you have to remember what it’s like to be an emotional teenager again, so getting to kind of go backwards in terms of maturity and everything is a lot of fun,” he said.
Malone said one of the things he enjoys so much about playing Romeo is the fact that his character runs the gamut of emotions in the play.
“He gets to play all of it,” Malone said. “He gets to do the sad stuff, the happy stuff, the angry stuff. Some of his soliloquies are really thoughtful when you dig into them. Just the sort of desperation that he has is a lot of fun to play.”
Plus, Romeo gets to participate in multiple fight scenes, which proved to be a lot of fun for Malone.
“Who doesn’t want to play with swords and daggers and such?” he said.
Malone is also an English teacher at Rising Sun High School. Although he teaches upperclassmen and therefore typically does not get to teach “Romeo and Juliet” in his classes, he said acting in a production of the play adds a new layer to his experience as an educator.
“Getting to study and teach literature for a living is great, but actively participating in the work that I get to teach has been a really rewarding experience,” he said.
For theatre-goers who have never seen a production of “Romeo and Juliet,” Mancino said it is a must-see play.
“Just reading it, for example, in high school doesn’t have the same effect as seeing it,” he said. “A play on page is really just a diagram of how the action works. The words are beautiful, of course, but I don’t think you appreciate it nearly as much until you hear and see it.
And for anyone who has not enjoyed seeing previous versions of the play, Redfield hopes they will give this production a chance.
“If you are a person that doesn’t like ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ if you’ve seen productions before and you’ve just never been impressed … I would say come out and see this one because I feel like our interpretation of it is a little different and I think it’s a little fun,” she said.
