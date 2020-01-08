ELKTON — For instructor Jenny Wood, bellydance is not about executing the moves exactly right, but about feeling the energy of the music and letting the joy of the experience move through you from head to toes.
“My goal when I’m teaching is not to get everybody to dance exactly the same at some sort of professional level,” Wood said.
“But my general goal is to get each individual person dancing to a place that feels good in their body, finding the dance that’s happiest for them where they feel really good about themselves.”
Wood will be teaching an introductory bellydance workshop from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Lotus Center, located at 100 Williams Road in Elkton. The price of the lesson is $15 in cash and people can RSVP by emailing jen@yogapath.me.
Wood’s relationship with bellydance began 18 years ago when she was out at a restaurant in Philadelphia for a celebration.
“There was a bellydancer there,” Wood said. “She got me up to dance and I was totally horrified because I was very shy and I didn’t want to draw any attention to myself. But I really liked the music, so after that I kept thinking about ‘Wow, I’d really like to learn more about the music that I was hearing.’”
Wanting to delve deeper, Wood found a bellydance teacher who lived only 10 minutes from where she lived at the time and began taking lessons with her.
Although she has been dancing for nearly two decades now, Wood said her workshop on Saturday will be friendly for people of all skill levels.
Wood said she strives to create an environment that is welcoming and open to everyone rather than intimidating or scary.
“I think that the way I approach dance is that everybody is already a wonderful dancer and they just need some technique and a lot of encouragement and support to find their dance and let go and do the dance,” she said.
In her workshop, Wood said she will primarily be teaching an Egyptian cabaret style of bellydance with a little tribal fusion influence as well. Some other styles include folkloric, American tribal and improvisational tribal.
After she found bellydance, Wood pursued other styles of dance, including ballet, modern and group improv. She said she likes how bellydance features an entirely different way of moving compared to other forms of dance.
“I like that it’s a way to really get in touch with your body, to move certain areas, to connect with your hips and your shoulders,” she said. “Really it’s a full-body dance. Even though it’s called bellydance, you’re kind of working through the muscles in your entire body.
In addition to a good physical exercise, bellydance also provides a sort of therapeutic experience, according to Wood.
“A lot of times I’ll have people come into class and maybe they’re having a difficult day, or sometimes I go to teach a class and I’m tired or I had too much to do that morning that I just feel stressed,” she said.
“Somehow, through dancing and that movement of energy, I can leave a class feeling totally different, feeling awake and refreshed and creative and alive and happy. It kind of just clears the slate if you’re dealing with any kind of heavy energy, any kind of overwhelming negativity.”
Wood’s advice to any bellydance beginners is to just have fun and enjoy themselves.
“Let go of any expectations of what you think is right or wrong, and try to experience what the new movements feel like in your body.”
