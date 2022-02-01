Steven Leech has been immersed in the Wilmington jazz scene for decades, hosting “Bop Time” on WVUD 91.3-FM, every Saturday morning from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. since 1989.
When friend Scott Davidson, who was working on a book about Wilmington vibraphonist Lem Winchester died, Leech built upon his research to write “Boysie’s Horn: The History of Jazz in Wilmington in the 20th Century.”
The book will be published Feb. 2.
Wilmington had a vibrant jazz scene from the 1920s to the 1960s. The jazz scene was wiped out in the 1960s when much of the city’s east side was torn down because of urban renewal projects, destroying a number of clubs.
“After that, jazz clubs in Wilmington were really spotty mainly as a result of the trauma the city went through,” said Leech, who lives near St. Mark’s High School.
Wilmington was home to jazz educator Boysie Lowery, who Leech credits with helping to make Black Wilmington a launching pad for musicians, such as Winchester and trumpet player Clifford Brown, the namesake of the annual Clifford Brown Jazz Festival.
In “Boysie’s Horn” Leech hopes to preserve the history of jazz in Wilmington to ensure it is not forgotten.
“If it’s not promoted in some way, it’s going to be forgotten,” Leech said. “It’s already on the edge of that now.”
Because many of the people Leech is writing about are deceased, much of “Boysie’s Horn” is based on archival research, along interviews with people who were friends with the jazz artists.
Leech donated Davidson’s materials that he used to write “Boysie’s Horn” to the University of Delaware archives when he finished the book.
Leech said he fell in love with jazz through his father, who had a substantial record collection.
“I just found it interesting to the ear, to the mind and to the heart,” Leech said.
His radio program, “Bop Time,” features music as well as skits and other art forms. On the first Saturday of each month, Leech creates a parallel world with “My World,” with plots focusing on what would happen if John F. Kennedy survived his assassination, or one where the victim of the only lynching that occurred in Delaware managed to escape. A group of actors play roles, giving the segment a feeling of a radio drama.
Leech has been an advocate for Delaware literature for decades, first joining WVUD in 1984 to produce programs of local poetry. Leech currently serves as editor for the literary magazine “Dreamstreets.” His first short story was written in 1959, when he was 18 years old, about the split between the Soviet Union and the People’s Republic of China.
Leech wrote for several Black newspapers in Wilmington, starting at the Delaware Spectator before helping found the Delaware Star.
“I was the editor of the last weekly Black newspaper, which is strange because I’m a white Anglo-Saxon protestant male,” Leech said.
Leech credited his success in journalism to his unassuming personality and ability to lead from behind.
“I see people as people living their lives and being subjected to all the things our society presents,” Leech said.
For more than 20 years, Leech was a school bus driver, seeing how the local school system changed from the Newark School District to the New Castle County School District and finally to the modern Christina School District. He began driving because it was a job that he could work while attending the University of Delaware, but he eventually became a full-time driver. Leech even drove one of the first buses that were part of Delaware’s desegregation effort.
“Boysie’s Horn” is available to purchase on Amazon. For more information, visit brokenturtlebooks.com.
