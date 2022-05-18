From a screen play written by JoAnn Dawson to the big screen, Cream of the Crop was filmed in Cecil County. It is showing at the Cannes Film Festival, but you can see it locally Friday or Saturday night at Milburn Stone Theater at Cecil College in Bay View.
Jodi Stafford (Brittany Goodwin) is trying to save her family's dairy farm from developers the likes of Mike Jared (Ben Davies) in Cream of the Crop, a movie written by North East resident JoAnn Dawson and filmed last summer in Cecil County.
From a screen play written by JoAnn Dawson to the big screen, Cream of the Crop was filmed in Cecil County. It is showing at the Cannes Film Festival, but you can see it locally Friday or Saturday night at Milburn Stone Theater at Cecil College in Bay View.
COURTESY IMDB/DBM FILMS
Jodi Stafford (Brittany Goodwin) is trying to save her family's dairy farm from developers the likes of Mike Jared (Ben Davies) in Cream of the Crop, a movie written by North East resident JoAnn Dawson and filmed last summer in Cecil County.
BAY VIEW — A movie filmed in Cecil County last summer comes to the big screen this weekend at Milburn Stone Theatre on the main campus of Cecil College.
From a screenplay written by JoAnn S. Dawson of North East and directed by Douglas B. Maddox, 'Cream of the Crop' tells the story of a high school ag science teacher trying to save her family farm from developers. Dawson actually wrote the film's screenplay in 1998, but only got it in the hands of Maddox when he was filming "Hope's Legacy" at her Fairwinds Farm & Stables three years ago.
The movie stars Ben Davies as Mike Jared, one of the developers looking to buy the farm, and Brittany Goodwin as Jodi Stafford, the ag science teacher/farm-owner.
"I love the whole movie," Dawson said. When asked what her favorite part was she declined to say, saying it would give the movie away.
"But I do like the part where Mike (Davies) gives a very heartfelt speech about all he's learned about farm life," she said.
General admission tickets are $20, but children 9 and younger get in free. While there's some minor cussing, Dawson said Cream of the Crop is a family-friendly movie.
There's also a VIP option for $125, which includes a swag bag, meet and greet with the actors and food ahead of the showing.
"There's really no place to sit down to eat at the theater but there will be a taco bar and finger foods," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.