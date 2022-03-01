TAYLORS ISLAND — The Battle of the Ice Mound — part of the War of 1812 — happened on Taylors Island 207 years ago this month. It was the last battle of the War of 1812 fought on the Chesapeake.
Maryland Historical Magazine recounted the “little-known escapade” between the British and Americans in an article in 2014 on the eve of its 200th anniversary. The battle is documented in part in the National Archives in Washington.
History has it the citizens of Maryland located along the Chesapeake Bay were more accessible than other states to British naval vessels and formed militia companies to defend their property. One such citizen was Joseph Fookes Stewart, born March 25, 1778, at “Ashburn,” his family’s home plantation south of Cambridge.
At the Battle of the Ice Mound, south of Cambridge near present day Taylors Island, local militia attacked a British raiding party whose vessel was icebound near James Island on Feb. 7, 1815. As documented in the archives, “Protected by a breastwork of ice, the Americans continued firing until the crew of 20 surrendered.”
“After an engagement kept ... for about two hours, suddenly the whole party of the enemy appeared upon deck and cried out for quarters, waving their handkerchief,” American Private Josephy Fookes Stewart wrote Feb. 19, 1815.
No good war story is replete without some legend or lore, and when interviewed in 2014 by Maryland Historical Magazine, Bill Geoghegan recounted, “There was one that my father told me, probably received from his GrFa, who in turn was grandson to one of the participants in the “battle.. He said that shortly after the assault over the ice began, one of the British seamen put his hat on the end of his musket and raised it above the boat’s gunwale to see what the natives might do. At which point one of the militiamen put a ball through the cap and knocked it off the sailor’s gun. Faced with such marksmanship, the British surrendered immediately. And, of course, family legend has it that the shooter was one of the Geoghegan boys.”
A tender to the British ship of war was captured by American militia member Joseph Stewart and others. The carronade taken from the tender was named for two of twenty captured — Commander Lt. Matthew Phibbs, and African-American cook Becca. By local tradition the carronade came to be called “Becky Phipps.” A marker to that effect on Taylors Island has been erected by the Maryland Historic Trust and State Highway Administration.
Local lore has it, the islanders inadvertently blew the carronade “to pieces” during a celebration in 1912. The cannon was re-dedicated in 1999.
The two-hour skirmish was the last engagement of war in Maryland. Ratification of a peace treaty occurred 10 days later.
