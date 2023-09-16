The Avalon Theatre is hosting several upcoming shows and events at its downtown Easton venues.
Here’s a rundown of the shows with descriptions of the musical acts and artists from the Easton-based Avalon. For ticket and more information on the shows check out https://avalonfoundation.org/.
• Vonda Shepard
Friday, September 22
Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.
Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street
Vonda has sold over twelve million albums, has won two Golden Globes, two Emmy Awards and two Screen Actors Guild awards. She also holds the Billboard prize for selling the most TV soundtracks in history.
As if that wasn’t enough, she has played keyboards and sung with Jackson Browne, Al Jarreau and Rickie Lee Jones. While on the ‘90s hit TV show “Ally McBeal”, Vonda was the “behind the scenes” music producer, producing over five hundred songs for the artists Sting, Robert Downey Jr., Gladys Knight, Chubby Checker, Al Green, Randy Newman, Jon Bon Jovi, and many more.
She continues to tour the world, playing her original material and the faves from her days on “Ally McBeal” as well as new songs from her ninth solo album, “Red Light, Green Light” (released in September 2022). https://www.vondashepard.com/
• Leyla McCalla
Saturday, September 23
Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.
Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street
Multi-instrumentalist Leyla McCalla finds inspiration from her past and present, whether it is her Haitian heritage or her adopted home of New Orleans. The alumna of Grammy award-winning Carolina
Chocolate Drops has risen to produce a distinctive sound that reflects the union of her roots and experience. McCalla’s music is at once earthy, elegant, soulful and witty — it vibrates with three centuries of history, yet also feels strikingly fresh, distinctive, and contemporary, sonically blending New Orleans influences and Haitian rhythms, with lyrics sung in English, French, and Haitian Creole.
No Depression hails her latest album, Breaking the Thermometer, as providing “a tantalizingglimpse into her Haitian roots through her infectious rhythms and velvety crooning…The lilting melodies support a lyrical structure full of pain and corruption, but imbued with a fiery spirit of revolution against colonial rule.” https://leylamccalla.com/
• Sue Ellen Thompson Spy Nights — Writers Series
Wednesday, September 27
Doors: 5:30 p.m.; Talk: 6 p.m.
Stoltz Listening Room, 40 E. Dover Street
The Stoltz Spy Nights Writers Series features local prominent writers and poets sharing their literary work with local audiences. Launching the series is nationally recognized and locally admired poet, Sue Ellen Thompson. Her work has been featured on National Public Radio and has won the praise of such luminaries as Poet Laureate Ted Kooser, reads from her fifth collection of work, “Sea Nettles: New & Selected Poems.”
Sue Ellen has taught poetry at Middlebury College, Wesleyan University, Binghamton University, Central Connecticut State University and the University of Delaware. She has given readings throughout New England, as well as at the Chautauqua Institution in New York, the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, D.C., the Carnegie Institute in Pittsburgh, and Galway University in Ireland. She was the 1998 poet-in-residence at The Frost Place in Franconia, NH , and spent 13 summers at the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference in Vermont.
After living in Mystic, CT, for most of her adult life, Sue Ellen moved in late 2006 to Maryland’s Eastern Shore. She is now teaching at The Writers’ Center in Bethesda and mentoring adult poets. https://sueellenthompson.com/
• Tim O’Brien
Thursday, September 28
Doors: 7:30 p.m.; Show: 8 p.m.
Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street
Nashville-based Tim O’Brien’s skills on guitar, mandolin, fiddle, and banjo have made him an in-demand session player.
In addition to touring throughout the U.S. and abroad, O’Brien has also earned several accolades, including a bluegrass Grammy as part of “The Earls of Leicester” (2017), Song of the Year (2006) and Best Male Vocalist (1993, 2006) from the International Bluegrass Music Association, and induction into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Colorado Music Hall of Fame in 2022.
In addition to his latest release, “Cup of Sugar,” his previous recordings include “He Walked On,” which weaves historical and socially conscious themes through songs about ordinary and not so ordinary people just trying to “keep it between the ditches”; a collection of bluegrass Dylan covers (“Red on Blonde”); the Celtic-Appalachian fusion of “The Crossing”; and the Grammy-winning folk of “Fiddler’s Green”. https://timobrien.net/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.