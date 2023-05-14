Kids can experience a night of adventure at the Smithsonian

Smithsonian Associates will present after-hours experiences for children and their adult chaperones at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History this summer. When the crowds are gone and the doors have closed, one of the world’s most popular museums will become their playground for the evening.
“Smithsonian Nighttime Adventures” will be held Fridays, June 30, July 7, July 21, July 28 and Aug. 11 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and “Smithsonian Sleepovers” will be held Fridays, July 14 and Aug. 4 beginning at 7 p.m. and ending at 9 a.m. the next morning.
Kids and their adult chaperones will join fellow adventurers as they immerse themselves in a unique Smithsonian experience. As they wander through the museum’s galleries, brushed by giant shadows cast by dinosaurs, they will explore the Earth’s past, discover the wonders of the ocean, blast off to the moon, visitor pollinators and walk softly past mysterious mammals. Participants move along guided by the fun and challenging “The Game of Survival” filled with activities to complete, from making an underwater fossil to building a dinosaur—and even learning how to eat like one.
This event is designed for children ages 8 to 14. There must be one adult for every five children in any group that registers. Chaperones must be 21 or older. No adults without children. All participants must pre-register.
Ticket prices for Nighttime Adventures are $85 for general admission and $70 for Smithsonian Associates members. Sleepovers are $135 for general admission and $125 for Smithsonian Associates members. The price includes exclusive access and activities in the museum, interactive exploration and an individually wrapped snack. Reduced rates are available for groups of 10 people or more.
For over 55 years, Smithsonian Associates — the largest museum-based education program in the world — has produced vibrant educational and cultural programming that brings the Smithsonian to life. Inspired by the Smithsonian’s research, collections and exhibitions, nearly 1,000 public programs spark creativity and excite learning in people of all ages each year.
