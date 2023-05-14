Kids can experience a night of adventure at the Smithsonian

Children can experience an adventurous night at the museum through the Smithsonian’s summer program.

 Smithsonian photo

Smithsonian Associates will present after-hours experiences for children and their adult chaperones at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History this summer. When the crowds are gone and the doors have closed, one of the world’s most popular museums will become their playground for the evening.


