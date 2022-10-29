CHESTER — On a recent Wednesday morning, members of the Kent Island Heritage Society met with a group of active seniors from Queen Anne’s At Home, for a very interesting tour of the James E. Kirwan Museum in Chester.
The former home and general store owned by the late Maryland State Senator James M. Kirwan, was willed to the Heritage Society upon the passing of Kirwan’s granddaughter, Catherine Kirwan, with the stipulation that the house and store be preserved as it was when Senator Kirwan was alive, and that it be used to preserve and teach local Kent Island and Queen Anne’s County history. The farm land around it is also preserved and used for agricultural purposes going forward.
The house and former general merchandise store, built in the late 1870s, continues to serve that purpose. Open the first Saturday of each month, April through November each year for the public to tour freely from noon to 4 p.m., it is one of numerous historic sites managed by the KI Heritage Society.
Kirwan Museum Docent Linda Collier provided amazingly detailed stories about the store and the late Senator Kirwan. During the group’s visit, Collier noted when James Kirwan was only 5-years-old, he became addicted to chewing tobacco while working the docks of Baltimore City, where he grew up as a child. At that time, chewing tobacco was popular among young people, and James picked up the habit from older boys also working the docks. It was a habit he carried with him all his life. Once interviewed about it, he was asked if he smoked cigarettes? He replied, “No, I have no use for cigarettes, they disgust me, but I chew.” At age 89, just a few months before his 90th birthday, it was announced in the local newspaper that he was confined to his home suffering with a “throat illness” (this was presumed to have been throat cancer caused by his addiction to chewing tobacco). He died not long after on February 13, 1938.
As a young boy Kirwan learned the lesson that hard work and ambition can get you some places in life quickly. At age 10, he was a cabin boy and cook of a small Chesapeake Bay ship. By the time he was 16, he was captain of a 110 foot long sailing vessel that carried goods from Baltimore to Philadelphia. By the time he was 19, he married Mary Rebecca Gardner, who was 16.
Collier pointed out how diverse the general store’s offerings were — selling everything imaginable in those days, “almost like a miniature Walmart.” The store carried the latest in men’s and women’s clothing styles in the early 1900s, children’s toys, canned foods, and even over the counter “medicines” some of which would be considered illegal today.
From the general store, the group moved over to the family portion of the Kirwan home to sit in the chairs at the dining room table, where they listened to Heritage Society President Jack Broderick talk about Senator Kirwan saving Kent Island from becoming the site of what was eventually Aberdeen Proving Grounds, started during World War I, testing and exploding munitions to be used to fight during the war.
Broderick told the group, “Can you imagine what Kent island would be like today, if the plan to convert the entire island into a site for exploding military ordinance had been approved? Nothing about the island today would have been the same.”
Kirwan led a large group of Queen Anne’s County residents to Washington, D.C. (no small task in those days), to speak at congressional hearings to oppose the development of turning Kent Island into such a place for the military. Broderick added, “There were numerous letters to editors of newspapers across the state that seriously questioned the patriotism of Kent Islanders and residents of Queen Anne’s County for opposing the federal government from purchasing the island for such purposes. And many of the letters were quite ugly!”
Fortunately, Kirwan’s efforts succeeded, and the proving grounds was placed at the far northern part of the Chesapeake Bay in the southernmost portion of Harford County, which is still in operation today. Sounds of explosions can still be heard down the bay year-round, all the way from Aberdeen. Imagine how that would have sounded for people living directly across from Annapolis, had the proving grounds been located on Kent Island, even more than 100-years ago?
Kirwan would serve only two-terms in office, declining to run again, saying, “It was someone else’s time to represent the people,” said Collier. He always remained busy with his store business and was director of Centreville National Bank for many years, earning the nickname the “grand old man of Kent Island”. He was known to be honest, so much so, that when people couldn’t always drive to Centreville to deposit their money in the bank, personally, they’d stop by his store and just give him their money to deposit for them.
Collier shared, “An unidentified man’s body was found by a waterman floating in the waters behind Kirwan’s farm. No one identified the dead man or put out a claim for a missing person. Kirwan had the man buried in his family’s personal cemetery there on the farm. The man’s grave site was marked only with a single large stone to indicate where the man is buried.”
A true businessman of his times, Kirwan’s large farm produced all types of produce during the growing season. There were 21 out buildings spread across the farm, of which, only a few of those buildings still stand today — the ice house, and milk house nearest the home and store. Among the other buildings that no longer exist, there was a mill for making wooden barrels, a carriage house, a summer kitchen, a coal storage building, a “dovecote” building used to raise quails to be eaten, various barns especially for storing farm equipment, a chicken yard, and a saw mill for cutting lumber.
While taking the group on a tour of the Kirwan home, Collier dresses in early 1900s attire. Women wore long skirts nearly touching the floor as they walked. Collier was quick to point out that many women of fashion during this time period, used a “skirt-lifter”, (a metal clamp) attached to the skirt to lift it when walking up steps, so they wouldn’t trip over their long skirt. Women, in particular, who have ever worn a long skirt, usually get a good laugh out her demonstrating and explaining what a skirt-lifter was.
Broderick has often complimented Collier for her expertise about Kirwan and his store and home, saying, “Well, you could say, she lives here! That’s how much time she spends here greeting and informing people about the Kirwan farm.”
The Heritage Society, in its displays of local history, make great efforts to show their local historical sites as “living history” for those who visit the different locations. To transport, even temporarily, people back to the past in the most meaningful ways. If you have an interest in helping preserve local Kent Island and Queen Anne’s County history, please contact the organization online at Kent Island Heritage Society, for further information.
