Fans of classic country singer Patsy Cline will have something to go “Crazy” about this weekend when Jenny Lee Stern brings her tribute to the late legend to Elk River Brewing Company in downtown Elkton.
ELKTON — Fans of classic country singer Patsy Cline will have something to go “Crazy” about this weekend when Jenny Lee Stern brings her tribute to the late legend to Elk River Brewing Company in downtown Elkton.
Stern will perform at the Biergarten at Elk River Brewing Company on Sept. 10 and 11, in a collaboration between the brewery and Showcase on Main. The Bucks County native and Broadway veteran has paid tribute to Cline across the region through the play “Always.. Patsy Cline.”
To ensure the setting in Elkton fits the old style country music, Elk River Brewing owner Lee Lewis plans to set up hay bales and other decorations in his outdoor space to make the area resemble a country fair. The four-piece backing band will be made up of local musicians.
“Almost all of Patsy Cline’s music tells a story,” Lewis said. “Even if you’re not a big country fan or a big music fan you’ll love the story that those songs tell.”
Cline achieved great success in a recording career during the late 50’s and early 60’s, before dying in a plane crash in 1963. Her self-titled greatest hits album sold over 10 million copies, including songs such as “Crazy,” written by Willie Nelson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.