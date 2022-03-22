When she first moved to Newark in the 1970s, Jan Owens spent countless hours hiking the trails of White Clay Creek State Park, taking advantage of the cheapest attraction in town.
“There was a time in my life I didn’t have two nickels to rub together,” Owens said. “White Clay Creek was the only place that accepted me without admission.”
After spending countless hours exploring the ridges and hills around the creek, she decided to find out how the area she loved became preserved for future generations instead of becoming space for more housing or businesses.
After listening to the stories of people who lived near the park when it first was established, three names came up over and over again: Dorothy Miller, Don Sharpe and Dick Robinson. She connected with all three, giving her the ability to talk to three ringleaders who led the grassroots efforts to preserve the area.
For 30 years, Owens has been working on a book about the history of the park, which she hopes to publish soon to help ensure future generations remember the impact local grassroots activism can have on the world around them.
White Clay Creek State Park’s history dates back to the 1950s, when DuPont bought up large portions of land in the area, including land from the Pennsylvania Railroad Company. The company planned to dam White Clay Creek at Wedgewood Road to create a reservoir.
The proposal led to public outcry, with Sharpe leading Chrysler auto workers against the project. The movement, a mix of workers, University of Delaware students, and others, was part of the larger counterculture of the late 1960s, which led to a wave of political awareness and an increase in environmentalism.
DuPont eventually agreed to sell the land the the state of Delaware, and the park was first established in 1968. Numerous other land purchases and donations over the years have expanded the park to what it is today.
Owens remarked that in a way, DuPont’s original plan for the reservoir allowed for the preservation of the land because it prevented the land from being developed like many surrounding areas.
“When I walk around the park, I’m thinking that if it hadn’t been for the people fighting to save this land for public use, this creek might have been lined with mansions,” Owens said.
Owens originally moved to Newark because her then-husband got a job at the University of Delaware.
She worked for years as a teacher before shifting to a career in massage therapy, working with people at the Veterans Affairs hospital in Elsmere.
Massage has great benefits for veterans who are missing limbs or have other injuries that limit movement because it can function as a passive motion to replace the stimulation one would get from walking around, she noted.
Owens said the one-on-one sessions helped provide emotional support as well, especially to those whose family’s weren’t visiting often.
“I really enjoyed getting to know them, and hearing their stories about their service to our country,” she said.
Owens was also an early volunteer with Code Purple, a collaboration between churches in Newark to provide shelter for homeless people on cold winter nights.
She got involved in the effort through the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Newark.
“At the beginning, we’d serve one or two people. At the end, we would have 30 people a night,” Owens said. “Sometimes we’d have grandparents taking care of their children out of their car.”
The program marked one of the first major collaborations between the religious organizations in Newark.
“Sometimes it feels like we use different languages and different words, but we’re all working at the same thing,” Owens said.
Newark Neighbors is a biweekly column that spotlights everyday Newarkers who have an interesting story. Know somebody who should be featured? Contact reporter Matt Hooke at mhooke@chespub.com.
