Pairing music and the water, St. Mary’s College of Maryland River Concert Series returns for its 24th season.
The free family-friendly music festival — which has won two Maryland Governor’s Awards for arts, tourism and community economic development and has attracted crowds of up to 7,000 — will be held on five consecutive Fridays from June 24 through July 22.
“I think that there was a community need for these big events where the community could be together,” said Jeffrey Silberschlag, who is the music director and founder of the Chesapeake Orchestra and the River Concert series, the codirector of the Alva Music Festival in northern Italy and the chair of the St. Mary’s College music department. “I think St. Mary’s really lends itself and the location of the college really lends itself to enjoy summer with each other. The nice thing about [this series] is there’s something for everybody.”
Due to the pandemic, the 2020 concert was presented as a series of seven video programs, but the festival returned to a live event last year.
The series will kick off June 24 with “Music From the Old World,” and include works by Dvorak, Brahms, Weiner, Suk, Bartok and Strauss Jr. The program also includes Brahms’ Hungarian Dances and Strauss Waltzes.
“I’ve tried to capture the feeling people would get when they watch the Vienna Philharmonic in the summer garden at the Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna,” Silberschlag said. “It’s culturally familiar music.”
The second installment will feature Music from the New World and works by Aaron Copland, William Grant Still, Ulysses Kay, Leonard Bernstein, George Gershwin, John Williams, J.P. Sousa, Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate and more. The program will also film scores from “Apollo 13,” “Appalachian Spring,” “West Side Story” and other Americana favorites.
“He has a great piece that we love full of rhythm and kind of American chords and tonals,” Silberschlag said, referring to Tate, who is a Chickasaw Indian. “These [pieces] are great crowd favorites but also some things people will sound familiar. You can really hear the elements of jazz and spirituals in some of these pieces.”
The Music of Ralph Vaughan Williams will take center stage July 8. “Pastoral England and the Surrounding Sea” will be performed by guest conductor and St. Mary’s College music professor Larry E. Vote and feature sopranos Diane Atherton and Joan McFarland, tenor Rob Petillo and baritone James Rogers.
“Larry loves the music of the english countryside and that pastoral and calming type of music,” Silberschlag said.
The fourth evening will be titled “Bach to BOP” and include two concerts in one.
A Baroque first half will feature soloists from The Chesapeake Orchestra, while the second half will be a trumpet tribute to Miles Davis, Harry James, Rafael Mendez and Clifford Brown with trumpeter Dontae Winslow and vocalist Queen Shic.
“He was a student of mine when he was 12,” Silberschlag said of Winslow, who produced this year’s Superbowl halftime show and has also worked on the Oscars and Grammys. “He said, ‘I really owe it all to you’ so I said, ‘Then we need you at Riverside,’ so he’s flying in. He’s really an emerging force in pop music.”
The program will feature the music of Bach, Vivaldi, Harry James, Gil Evans, Clifford Brown, Rafael Mendez, Burt Bacharach and more as well as Chesapeake Orchestra soloists including José Cueto, violinist Bryan Bourne, and Zachary Silberschlag and Jeffrey Silberschlag on trumpet.
“I’m very fortunate to have both my sons become professional so young and me still alive that I can still play with them as professionals,” said Silberschlag, referring to Zachary, who is the first trumpet for the Hawaii Symphony in Honolulu and Nathaniel, who is the first horn of the Cleveland Orchestra.
The series will conclude July 22 with a night of Stravinsky and Froom, which will include Stravinsky’s masterpieces “Pulcinella” and “The Firebird Suite” and David Froom’s “Down to a Sunless Sea.”
“Not only are people devoted to listening to the music,” Silberschlag said of the popularity of the series, “but they also have become friends with the people they have sat next to all of these years. It’s really kind of a St. Mary’s County love-in.”
