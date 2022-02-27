Gayle Howe use to stroll the aisles of comic book conventions checking out the vendors, but now she is on the other side of the table as a vendor.
“I’d go to these events as an attendee and my friends would encourage me,” said Howe, who usually dressed as Sasuke Uchiha of Anime fame. “They’d say, ‘Hey you draw really well. You should try and sell your stuff. You do a really good job.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I don’t think so.’”
But in 2013 the Waldorf resident eventually gave in and sold her pieces under Robo/Pretty/Girl for the first time at a craft fair at King George High School in Virginia.
“I was like ‘No one’s going to like my stuff, no one’s going to want it,’ but we did really well and made a profit,” said Howe, who graduated from La Plata High in 2006. “It really boosted my confidence.”
Howe is also a human resources coordinator for an assisted living facility and a job service specialist. And she’s studying to earn her bachelors in business administration and science from Southern New Hampshire University.
Art is something she’s always loved.
“I’ve loved drawing and doing any type of craft for as long as I can remember,” said Howe, who sells paintings, digital art, handbags and over-the-shoulder bags. “I was really lucky to have had people who supported me doing this.”
It helped that she was into what people were looking for.
“The shows that were popular when I was a teenager are blowing up again, and now there’s all this merch available,” she said. “And also it makes me really happy to be able to paint all this stuff I never thought would be popular again.”
Fortunately, she enjoys painting what people are looking for.
“Most of the time I just paint what makes me happy and most of the time it aligns [with what people want],” she said, and added she’ll also Google Top 10 comics and Anime characters.
She also said some things never go out of style, such as Marvel characters and “Rick & Morty” likenesses.
“Pickle Rick sells every time,” she said. “And it takes me only 10 to 15 minutes [to paint] because it’s just a pickle.”
Howe said other big sellers are sea creatures and bugs.
“If I have them, they’ll always sell out before pop culture does,” she said. “And moths and butterflies — people love those. I just did them for fun. I didn’t realize people would be interested in a digital piece of a lunar moth.”
She relayed one story about when she was at a three-day Otakon in Washington, D.C., and sold out her entire inventory of bugs so she painted more in her hotel room.
Howe, who paints in watercolors, acrylic and digitally on a tablet, has an unorthodox style when it comes to creating new pieces.
“My backgrounds inspire me so I’ll take 20 to 30 canvasses outside and spray paint the background and do whatever feels or looks good,” said Howe, who also makes candles and soaps. “Then I’ll look at them a little while and think, ‘You know what would look good on this one? A turtle or whatever.’ I love color a lot so I try and let that dictate what I’m doing.”
She said she generally does not sketch the art beforehand and while she has a hard time with noses, she likes adding that last drop of shine to eyeballs “because before that it can look so soulless. It definitely makes [the piece] a little less terrifying in some instances.”
She said she will try to attend up to 15 events during convention season, which runs March through October. She mainly sticks to the East coast and has even attended an event in Georgia.
She said she will take about 150 to 200 pieces to each event and is pleased if she sells 50% of her inventory.
“People are either going to like things or not like things and you have to paint what makes you happy because the minute it stops being fun, you’ve defeated the whole purpose,” she said. “When someone runs up and says, ‘Oh my God, he’s my favorite character. He looks so beautiful. I love him.’ That makes me genuinely very happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.