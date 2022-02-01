Fallston — For 76 years, Harford County has offered homeless animals a safe and temporary refuge to receive care and support (that’s 15 in dog years, in case you’re counting). The Humane Society of Harford County (HSHC) announced today that it will turn 76 on February 5th and the shelter is celebrating its milestone all month long.
“We invite everyone to help us celebrate our birthday this month with a symbolic $76 donation to our animals,” says Jen Swanson, executive director. “We also have an extensive wish list on our website – HarfordShelter.org – that includes everything from pet food and supplies to cleaning and office supplies. Furthermore, we are offering $76 off the adoption fee of any dog at the shelter throughout February!”
Officially established by local resident Elsa Horne Voss and a group of concerned citizens on a 26-acre farm on Connolly Road in Fallston on February 5, 1946, the shelter opened its doors with a few dozen stray dogs and cats up for adoption.
Soon, pets began to pour in. According to a 1948 article in The Evening Sun, “animals came from every corner of the county. Some came from the deputy sheriff’s office, others through people who called up to tell of strays in their yards, still others from people who wanted to get rid of the animals they had in their houses.”
It’s difficult to know just how many animals have come through the doors, but HSHC estimates that between 300,000 and 350,000 companion animals as well as wildlife have found their way to the facility over the years. Seven and a half decades later, the organization is a fixture in Harford County and has grown to be an award-winning, progressive adoption and community resource center.
In keeping with its mission to provide community education to help strengthen the human-animal bond, HSHC will be celebrating its birthday all year with virtual monthly Lunch & Learns. “The Role of Animal Control in Harford County” will be presented by HSHC executive director Jen Swanson with guest Kevin Cajigas, animal control manager with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, February 23 at 12PM. Guests will learn how the shelter and Animal Control work together, as well as the laws and county codes in place to help the animals and people of Harford County.
About the Humane Society of Harford County
The Humane Society of Harford County, Inc., is an award-winning 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to the welfare and well-being of the approximately 3,000 animals that come to us each year. We promote the kind treatment of homeless, stray and abandoned animals by providing shelter, care, adoptions, and community education. We are not a county agency nor are we affiliated with any national or regional organization. Your tax-deductible donations, bequests, and proceeds from events are crucial to our life-saving efforts on behalf of the animals of our community.
