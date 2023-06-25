The Maryland Writers’ Association created the Writers’ Round Table Program to encourage writers, poets, playwrights and authors through monthly articles and activities.|
The Notable Maryland Author articles and associated Fun With Words writers’ prompts are the centerpiece of the program. Each month, Southern Maryland Newspapers will feature a Maryland Writer’s Association article about an author. Marylanders are encouraged to read the articles and try their hand at the writing prompts each month.
Author: Walter Lord
Genre: Living History. Narrates a historical event or time, using the actual participants as the characters as they go through the sequence of events that is the subject of the work.
Sample reading list: “A Night to Remember” (Sinking of the Titanic), “Day of Infamy” (Attack on Pearl Harbor), “Incredible Victory” (Battle of Midway), “A Time to Stand” (Battle of the Alamo), “The Dawn’s Early Light” (Battle of Baltimore), “Peary to the Pole” (Arctic exploration) and “Lonely Vigil” (WWII Coastwatchers of the Solomons).
“I look for something that is highly unusual, involving ordinary people caught in extraordinary situations” – Walter Lord
John Walter Lord Jr. (1917–2002), who is most widely known for his book “A Night To Remember” about the sinking of the Titanic, was born in Baltimore and attended the Gilman School where he was president of the Literary Club, editor-in-chief of the Blue & Gray, copy editor of the Gilman News and associate editor of the Cynosure.
He later earned a history degree from Princeton University and, after serving in the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), he completed his law degree at Yale after war’s end.
Lord had a lifelong interest in the sea, the Titanic and history. His grandfather was president of the Old Bay Line of steamships and Lord sailed on the RMS Olympic (which was the Titanic’s sister ship) 13 years after the sinking of the Titanic. At 17, his speech on the sinking of the ship earned him a prize.
After law school, Lord took a job as a copywriter for a New York advertising agency and began to write in earnest. He found out he had an interest and flair for what he called “living history” where he combined rigorous historical research with the journalistic practice of interviewing survivors and witnesses of significant events to create a ‘’you are there’’ feel. For example, he tracked down and interviewed 63 Titanic survivors to create a minute-by-minute account of the event and in 1955’s “A Night To Remember” he wrote the historical account like a novel using the real participants as the characters. The book was a stunning success and made into a 1958 movie and in 1997 he served as a consultant to director James Cameron while filming 1997’s Titantic.
Lord wrote 12 best-selling books using the same method and formula as he did with “A Night To Remember.”
Lord died in 2002 from Parkinson’s and is buried at Green Mount Cemetery in Baltimore. His life and his legacy is bow in the Walter Lord Collection on Digital Maryland at https://collections.digitalmaryland.org/digital/collection/glwl.
Fun With Words
The MWA invites you to have fun writing Living History like Walter Lord. Using up to 100 words, create a highly unusual event involving ordinary people caught in an extraordinary situations. In 100 words or less, pick any serious crime, political corruption, or corporate wrong and write an investigative report.
Submit your response to https://marylandwriters.org/Notable_Maryland_Authors by the 25th of the month and receive an MWA Fun With Words submission certificate.
Selected responses will be published with next month’s article.
Last month, readers were asked to write young adult fiction like Laura Amy Schlitz and pick a child from the Medieval era and write a monologue describing an aspect of their life. Here are some regional selections:
Why Me
My earliest memories were of beatings — ugly, savage beatings from the older village boys. I didn’t know why they were so cruel, or why they were angry at me. My pleas to stop were ignored, and they taunted me when they kicked and struck me.
That first time I crawled home, Mother sobbed, tearing the cloth from her skirt to wipe my bleeding head and ears. When Father came home, his face went pale, then furious red. But he did nothing.
Father was the town executioner — hated by all. Their anger and helplessness against him was directed at me ...
- Dave Gardner, Newburg
Pricked Fingers
Marie struggled to sew the fabric pieces together. More and more, her mother was having her make clothing for the family. Today, she was making trousers for her father. The canvas-like fabric was heavy and hot laying across her lap, and pushing the needle through the fabric gave her tiny bleeding pricks on her fingers. She sucked on her fingers for a moment, then fished a small thimble out of her mother’s sewing box, just the right size for the little fingers of an eight-year-old. Much better she thought, bending over her work.
- Karen McIntyre,
La Plata
Mahala the Moor
I shouldn’t complain. I wasn’t bartered off to the Goths like my sisters. The French lord who slew our parents during the Crusades took us back to France. Spoils of war he said.
The lord’s lady fancied me and took me on as a chambermaid. I have learned much and present well when allowed out in public. There are downsides to my position, many related to the Lady’s hygiene and bodily functions. I don’t mind washing her hair, applying sweet salves and balms to her body. Plucking her body hair isn’t too bad, but preferable to servicing her chamberpot. Yuck!
- Leslie Dickey,
Calvert County
Orange, Almost Yellow
The forge’s heat seared ten-year old Thomas’s face. He held the nascent arrowhead in the glowing charcoal with tongs.
“It’s all in the color,” his father said. “Wait until it is orange, almost yellow, then quench it.”
This was Thomas’s first arrowhead, from start to finish. He had shaped it since early morning, from a lump of iron into a recognizable arrowhead. He also acquired several painful blisters.
“Father, I think it’s there.”
“Almost,” said his father, his hand on his son’s thin shoulder. “…yes, now!”
Thomas’s mind captured the color and he plunged the arrowhead it into the water bucket. Steam exploded.
“Wait until the steam stops,” said his father.
- Lew McIntyre, La Plata
