NEW YORK (AP) — Decades after the release of Michael Mann’s “Heat,” the classic crime thriller has endured in the minds of fans, critics, peers and the director himself. He had so much left to say. Mann says: “There’s always the sense of being shortchanged.” He has finally rounded out the story from his 1995 movie. He has brought back the lethal, calculating criminal Neil McCauley, played by Robert De Niro; and the swaggering detective Vincent Hanna, played by Al Pacino. But he has chosen to re-introduce them through a novel, “Heat 2.” The book comes out Aug. 9.

