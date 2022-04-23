Annual art program sponsored by the Havre de Grace Arts Collective and the City of Havre de Grace, designed to beautify & enhance the community benches located within the Arts & Entertainment (A&E) District of Havre de Grace, MD.
Each year, BenchMarks identifies wooden benches in the downtown section of the A&E District targeted for painting. Four artists, whose designs are juried by the Havre de Grace Public Art Committee/A&E Committee, are then invited to paint the benches.
Selected artists receive a stipend of $300 per bench. Each artist will receive $100 at the beginning for supplies and receive the remaining $200 at the completion of the bench.
Designs should be engaging, thoughtful & imaginative. No logos, no sports teams, no advertisements, no nudity, no foul language will be permitted.
Material guidelines: Sealers, UV coating, etc. is required to extend the life of the art. Artwork will be permanent.
Call for Artists – ‘Street Art Scape’
An art program sponsored by the Havre de Grace Arts Collective and the City of Havre de Grace, designed to beautify & enhance the Arts & Entertainment (A&E) District of Havre de Grace, MD through painted art on streets, curbs and manhole covers.
The A&E Committee, along with the Havre de Grace Public Arts Committee, will provide artists with locations for project. Designs should be engaging, thoughtful and imaginative. NO logos, no sports teams, no advertisements, no nudity, no foul language will be permitted. (A map of the A&E District is attached.)
Selected Artists will be compensated with a stipend dependent on the magnitude/complexity of the approved project. Each artist will receive a pre-determined amount at the beginning of the process for supplies and receive the remaining award at the completion of the project.
Material guidelines: Sealers, UV coating, etc. is required to extend the life of the art.
