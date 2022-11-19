HCPL-logo-2017-STREAM-800px.jpg
COURTESY OF HCPL

BELCAMP — Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 18th annual gala, “Rock the Yacht! Catalina Island Evening in the Stacks,” raised more than $50,000 the evening of November 5 at the Abingdon Library. This year’s gala was chaired by Cynthia Hergenhahn and the Gala Committee, who created a memorable evening.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.